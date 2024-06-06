Sharon Horgan and Brendan Gleeson star in new film based on Roddy Doyle book

A FILM adaptation of Roddy Doyle’s poignant novel A Greyhound of a Girl will hit cinemas this month.

Bafta-winning Bad Sisters star Sharon Horgan and Oscar nominee Brendan Gleeson, of The Banshees of Inisherin fame, both star in the production.

The pair voice characters in the animated film, which focuses on the journey of four generations of Irish women based in Dublin.

Eleven-year-old Mary has an insatiable passion for cooking, and dreams of becoming a great chef.

Her grandmother, Emer, with whom she has a very special bond, encourages her to make this dream come true.

But every path has its obstacles and facing them turns into quite an adventure.

Rosaleen Linehan, Charlene McKenna and Mia O’Connor also feature in the film, which has received critical acclaim after screening at festivals including the European Film Awards, Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, Shanghai International Film Festival and Chicago International Children’s Festival.

A Greyhound of a Girl will be released in cinemas in Ireland and the UK from June 28.