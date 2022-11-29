Brian Cox receives Lifetime Achievement Award at Rose D'Or

SCOTTISH ACOTR Brian Cox, famous for his role as Logan Roy in HBO's Succession and a host of Shakespearean plays, has won the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2022 Rose D'Or Awards.

The award is handed out to an individual who provides an exceptional contribution to the entertainment industry.

Receiving the an additional accolade, Succession also picked up the award for best Drama.

Cox said about the wins:

"I just want to thank everyone at Rose D'Or for this wonderful, wonderful recognition of our show Succession... this is an extreme honour and thank you so much."

The Emerging Talent Award went to 19-year-old British actress Yasmin Finney for her performance in the hugely popular Netflix hit, Heartstopper, about teens who discover their unlikely friendship might be something more as they navigate the complexities of school and young love.

Danish actress Sidse Babett Knudsen won the Rose d’Or Performance of the Year Award for her defining role in Borgen, the story of a woman who, against all odds, becomes the first female prime minister of Denmark.

Chair of the Jury, Mark Rowland said:

“The Rose d’Or 2022 has given us new stories, situations and creative approaches to delight and inform audience around the world. It has come down to a fantastic group of nominees and to these worthy winners. Huge congratulations to them all. For anyone who hasn’t watched these shows yet, you have a treat in store!”

Jean Philip De Tender, EBU Deputy Director General/Director Media said:

“Great stories are universal. And great storytelling is so much more than reciting lines or pointing a camera. All the winners of this year’s Rose d’Or Awards have achieved something special. They have asked us to dig deeper by engaging our emotions with compelling broadcasts that will resonate long after the final credits have rolled. My congratulations go to them and to the Rose d’Or team for, once again, highlighting an incredible body of work.”

The Rose d’Or began in 1961, when it was created by Swiss Television in the lakeside city of Montreux and has been a flagship event for the European Broadcasting Union and the international TV industry ever since.