Brian Ó Muirí goes Back to the Future in London’s West End

ACTOR Brian Ó Muirí has gone Back to the Future in London’s West End.

This week he took time out to talk to the Irish Post about his many roles...

What are you up to at the moment?

I am currently in the auditorium of the Adelphi Theatre, looking at the set after doing one show already today, and about to do another. It is Saturday night in the West End, one of the busiest nights in London. I can already feel the buzz from the audience.

Back to the Future is such a firm favourite film — does the musical live up to that?

Well if you ask me everything is better with a song and a bit of dancing. I would say yes the fans seem to love it and they keep coming back. You can see them every night in their fan t-shirts all knowing exactly what’s happening and what the certain phrases are like “where we’re going we don’t need roads”. Also, it’s really exciting because when I got the role people know exactly what it is, especially my family. My mum and my aunties all knew exactly what I was going to be in, so that was exciting for me to share that with them too.

Explain what a swing in the West End entails?

A swing is a person who covers multiple roles or tracks. If anyone gets injured, unwell or taking holiday the swing will step in and take their place. I cover eight tracks in the show, six ensemble tracks, George McFly and Principle Strickland. Already having only been in the show a couple of months, I have executed six tracks fully and have two to go, so I am sure I will get there very soon. It’s a big job that requires a lot of brain power, different harmony lines and spacing, and making sure you don’t crash into anyone.

You have been in some top shows The Book Of Mormon, Cats, Hairspray, The Producers, Young Frankenstein, Chess, Mack and Mabel — any favourite moments?

My favourite moments of being in all these shows is the moments of joy it brings to the audience, particularly in Book of Mormon. It was so much fun, no matter what kind of day you were having it was great to go into the theatre and the audience would be laughing and clapping. As were most of the musicals I have done such as the Producers and Young Frankenstein, they are of the same genre. Cats was amazing too as we got to do lots of audience interactions. It required a lot of make-up skills in Cats and La Cage Aux Folles, so I had to get really intricate into my artsy side which I love. Another special moment for me was when I toured with Hairspray. We got to perform in Dublin at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, so lots of my family and friends came up to watch the show so that was brilliant.

You also teach at the Pineapple Dance Studios in London; how hard are your classes?

My classes are pretty hard. They are fast paced, high energy and very technical.

I like to pick chaotic songs from musicals that are up tempo and even if they’re not I will do some editing and DJing and make them even faster.

I just really enjoy fizzy and fun choreography. I also wear a Britney mic in my class which has become iconic.

So I am heard over the music and I like my class to move at a fast pace. It is aimed at advanced professionals.

I get lots of performers who work in the West End, on tour, or searching for work coming to the classes and they all absolutely love it.

What are your Irish roots?

My Irish roots are my entire family are from Cork. I am from Blarney and grew up there until I was 18. I have lived in London now for eleven years. I still have a very close connection to home and go home and teach in stage schools that I used to attend or work at.

Where is your favourite theatre in Ireland?

My favourite theatre in Ireland is the Everyman Palace in Cork because I grew up doing pantomime there for ten years. I also have a strong connection with the Cork Opera House, watching shows that used to tour back in the day and performing in end of year dance shows, as well as the Sound of Music and most recently Cinderella, playing Buttons.

How do you think the arts is doing in Ireland at the moment?

I think the Irish arts are coming back with abundance.

I was lucky enough to be part of West Side Story at Bord Gáis, the first show since the theatre reopened after the pandemic, which was absolutely amazing.

It was under Claire Tighe and David Hayes who recently put on a production of Little Shop of Horrors.

I just wish that the contracts were a bit longer, and we could have Irish tours: that would be amazing. So I think the arts is definitely coming back with more vigour; but I wish there was more so we could stay home and see our family.

What advice would you give to someone wanting to follow in your footsteps?

My main advice for anyone going into it is you have to be in it with your whole heart and your whole body. You have to be fully committed.

The hours for this job are crazy, especially when you are unemployed. You have to spend your whole time funding your career, classes, singing lessons. Even when you are employed it doesn’t stop there.

You have to keep going to the gym to make sure your body is up to standards: you can’t just rest on your laurels. So I would say yes: if you want to do this career then you have to do it whole heartedly.

Best advice you’ve been given?

The best advice I have ever been given especially being a swing is “if it’s not fine it will be funny”. I think that is a very good mentality to have especially when people raise the stakes for this career. But at the end of the day we are having a sing and a dance, people will still enjoy it. I think not to be so hard on yourself is the best advice I’ve been given.

What is your favourite childhood memory?

My favourite childhood memory in theatre is definitely pantomimes in the Everyman Palace. Spending time with the same people every year, watching people grow up and go to the college and do other things. It’s been a really special part of year coming back and performing and bringing joy to people of Cork. And it got me out of school for exams as we had performances during the day: so that was amazing.

What is your most treasured possession or person?

My most treasured person in my life is definitely my mother. She has been at every single gig I have ever performed at, multiple times. She came to see the Book of Mormon 22 times in the West End. Each time she flies over and really commits to it. She is my number one supporter and my rock. I call her every single evening and call her every single day. She is a wonder-woman: she is hilarious, she is sassy, she is everything. I am obsessed with her.

Back to the Future continues until January 3, 2026. Adelphi Theatre, Strand, London, WC2R 0NS. Click here for tickets. The show will tour the UK later in 2026.