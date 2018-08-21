Carlow Rose praised for opening up about her parents' heroin addiction at Rose of Tralee 2018
Carlow Rose praised for opening up about her parents' heroin addiction at Rose of Tralee 2018

A BRAVE Rose of Tralee contestant has won widespread praise after discussing her parents' heroin addiction live on stage last night.

Carlow Rose Shauna Ray Lacey told host Dáithí Ó Sé that she wasn't given "the best hand of cards" in life.

The 24-year-old, who is the first mother to make it to the live finals, spoke openly about finding out she was pregnant at the age of 21 and how she lost her father to drugs.

Advertisement

"The moment I told her I was pregnant with Emmy…she said ‘I wasn’t in your life but I will be in Emmy’s life’", Ms Lacey said.

Ms Lacey, mum to three-year-old Emmy, also told Dáithí about how kind and hard-working her late father was, despite his addiction.

She dedicated a performance of Aslan's 'Crazy World' to him as her mother, a recovering addict, sat in the audience to support her.

Many on social media were quick to praise the young woman for her honest interview and performance...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

