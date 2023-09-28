Comedians Seán Burke and Suzi Ruffell take an Irish road trip in search of new material
Claire Tuffy, Newgrange (left), with comedians Seán Burke and Suzi Ruffell, during filming at Newgrange for new mini-series Stand Up Road Trip

COMEDIANS Seán Burke and Suzi Ruffell have embarked on a road trip across Ireland in search of enough material to fill an impromptu stand up show in Limerick.

Irishman Burke and Ruffell, who is from Portsmouth, star in the new Channel 4 mini-series Stand Up Road Trip, which sees them drive across the country in search of humorous experiences and funny anecdotes.

Their journey begins at Ireland's Ancient East, before moving onto Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands and finally to the Wild Atlantic Way.

Their challenge for the show is to gather enough comedy material on their travels to fill a stand-up show which they will perform at the end of their trip.

There are three episodes of the series, which will first air on Channel 4’s You Tube channel.

The first episode is already available to view. It follows Seán and Suzi as they visit Newgrange in Co. Meath and the Carlingford Oyster Company in Co. Louth.

Tourism Ireland has partnered with Channel 4 to create the series.

They claim the comedians have “prepared no jokes for the show and need to soak up as many adventure-filled stories and hilarious anecdotes as possible during their Irish road trip”.

Julie Wakley, Tourism Ireland’s Head of Great Britain, said:“We are delighted to partner with Channel 4 to create the ‘Stand Up Road Trip’ mini-series.

"It’s a great way for comedians Seán Burke and Suzi Ruffell to bring viewers on a fun road trip across Ireland – highlighting our fantastic scenery, culture, attractions and, most importantly, our local characters."

She added: “As Seán and Suzi travel from Ireland's Ancient East to Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands and then to the Wild Atlantic Way, viewers will get a sense of the humour and wit of the people in Ireland.

"The partnership is expected to have 6.4 million views, so it’s a wonderful opportunity to showcase Ireland to a large audience in Great Britain and encourage them to book their own trip to Ireland.”

Episode two of Stand Up Road Trip swill go live on October 5 and episode three will be available on October 19.

Watch the first episode here....

