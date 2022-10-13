Cool and craic in Cricklewood

THE Return to London Town Festival running Friday, October 28 to Monday, October 31, has announced its programme.

This feast of traditional and folk music will feature three major concerts, two set dancing céilís, one céilí for all and a huge programme of sessions.

The festival will also feature tutor-led sessions which have proved very popular in the past.

And should you want to hone your playing skills, or brush up on your technique, there are workshops in fiddle, banjo, accordion, concertina, flute, whistle harp and uilleann pipes.

The Festival will also be hosting a triple bill album launch on Sunday, October 29 highlighting new releases from Wicklow concertina player Paddy Egan, Galway’s The Kane Sisters (celebrating the music of Paddy Fahey) and west Cork accordionist and singer Diarmuid Ó Meachair.

Artists featured include some of the top traditional players from Ireland and from the Irish community in Britain. Bríd Harper, Dermot Byrne, Jackie Daly and Matt Cranitch, Máire Ní Cathasaigh, Jim Murray, Chris Newman, Sorcha Costello, Elaine Reilly, Catherine McHugh, Paddy Egan, Mick O’Connor, the Parish Céilí Band and many more will all be appearing.

Most events will take place at The Crown Hotel in Cricklewood, others at Ashford Place and at local pubs in Cricklewood and Kilburn. The set dancing events will be held at Mazenod Social Club, London NW6.

For full details go to: www.returntolondontown.org