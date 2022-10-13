Cool and craic in Cricklewood
Entertainment

Cool and craic in Cricklewood

Tommy Fitzharris and Donal McCague.

THE Return to London Town Festival running Friday, October 28 to Monday, October 31, has announced its programme.

This feast of traditional and folk music will feature three major concerts, two set dancing céilís, one céilí for all and a huge programme of sessions.

Sorcha Costello, Elaine Reilly and Catherine McHugh.

The festival will also feature tutor-led sessions which have proved very popular in the past.

And should you want to hone your playing skills, or brush up on your technique, there are workshops in fiddle, banjo, accordion, concertina, flute, whistle harp and uilleann pipes.

The Kane Sisters

The Festival will also be hosting a triple bill album launch on Sunday, October 29 highlighting new releases from Wicklow concertina player Paddy Egan, Galway’s The Kane Sisters (celebrating the music of Paddy Fahey) and west Cork accordionist and singer Diarmuid Ó Meachair.

Artists featured include some of the top traditional players from Ireland and from the Irish community in Britain. Bríd Harper, Dermot Byrne, Jackie Daly and Matt Cranitch, Máire Ní Cathasaigh, Jim Murray, Chris Newman, Sorcha Costello, Elaine Reilly, Catherine McHugh, Paddy Egan, Mick O’Connor, the Parish Céilí Band and many more will all be appearing.

Brid Harper

Most events will take place at The Crown Hotel in Cricklewood, others at Ashford Place and at local pubs in Cricklewood and Kilburn. The set dancing events will be held at Mazenod Social Club, London NW6.

For full details go to: www.returntolondontown.org

Matt Cranitch and Jackie Daly.

See More: Cricklewood, London Town Festical

Related

London’s biggest traditional Irish music festival returns to the capital
Entertainment 2 years ago

London’s biggest traditional Irish music festival returns to the capital

By: Fiona Audley

The London Lasses launch fifth album at Gaelic Voices festival in London
Entertainment 7 years ago

The London Lasses launch fifth album at Gaelic Voices festival in London

By: Fiona Audley

Irish witchcraft programme to set the scene for Halloween
Entertainment 34 minutes ago

Irish witchcraft programme to set the scene for Halloween

By: Irish Post

Latest

Knowing the score: Wexford Opera Festival returning next week
Entertainment 43 minutes ago

Knowing the score: Wexford Opera Festival returning next week

By: Mal Rogers

New season for Irish Heritage
Events 1 hour ago

New season for Irish Heritage

By: Irish Post

Irish language arts festival in Manchester
News 1 hour ago

Irish language arts festival in Manchester

By: Mark Gourlay

10 Minutes With... Ruby Severins
Entertainment 1 hour ago

10 Minutes With... Ruby Severins

By: Irish Post

Is a united Ireland simply a romantic delusion?
Comment 1 hour ago

Is a united Ireland simply a romantic delusion?

By: Malachi O'Doherty