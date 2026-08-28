Cork ballet celebrates 80 years on its toes

PROFESSIONAL ballet has had a home in Cork for nearly 80 years.

Alan Foley, the founder and Artistic Director of Cork City Ballet, wants to make sure future generations can enjoy watching world-class productions for years to come.

He took time out of rehearsals to chat about the exciting events planned for 2027, about being taught by the legendary Joan Denise Moriarty and how Flashdance inspired him on to the stage.

Alan next year you are planning a special performance to celebrate the 80th anniversary of ballet companies in Cork - what can people expect?

2027 is a very special year for Cork City Ballet as it marks the 80th anniversary of ballet companies in Cork, with a stellar lineup of magnificent performances and events celebrating this milestone. One of these events is the 80th Anniversary Ballet Gala at Cork Opera House on Saturday 17th April 2027.

The year will also feature a tribute production by the Cork Youth Ballet Company, the launch of Ruth Fleischmann’s new book on Dr. Joan Denise Moriarty, An Intimate Evening with Cork City Ballet at Dance Cork Firkin Crane and a wonderful production of The Sleeping Beauty at Cork Opera House in November 2027.

Joan Denise Moriarty was the founder of professional ballet in Ireland. She was my ballet teacher as a child in Cork, quite a formidable woman wasn't she?

She was indeed, and, in my humble opinion she was way ahead of her time. For 45 years she collaborated with the composer Aloys Fleischmann, whose Cork Symphony Orchestra played for the annual ballet week from 1947 to 1993. The Cork Ballet Company brought its shows to Munster towns from 1970 to 1973 and to Dublin’s Abbey and Gaiety Theatres with the Cork Symphony Orchestra.

Joan Denise Moriarty was unwavering in her dedicated commitment to the cause of developing dance and of bringing the art form to people from all walks of life, despite unfavourable conditions, opposition and adversity. Her example shows what can be achieved by one individual with a clear vision for the enrichment of the community and the ability to win others to her cause. It can serve as a beacon of hope to us in the present crisis.

When did she start a ballet company in Cork, and how was it received at the time?

The first performance by the Cork Ballet Company was held at the Cork Opera House in 1947 and it was received very well at that time, which allowed Miss Moriarty to continue to develop her dream of having a national ballet company.

David Gordon was asked by Dame Ninette de Valois to help establish the Cork ballet alongside Joan. He was best friends with my Auntie Miriam, so I grew up with David at the dinner table with his black scarf flung over his shoulder, cigarette in one hand and hearing his great stories. Cork was lucky to have such a character, wasn't it?

David was just fabulous and an incredible asset to Irish ballet at that time. His knowledge, vision and passion were highly evident in the work he did with the company, and he was a true pioneer alongside Moriarty and Professor Fleischmann. And yes, he was never without a cigarette in his hand!

The Irish National Ballet Company finished in 1989 due to Arts Council cuts - a lot of talent must have been lost out of the country at that time?

It was a very sad time for the arts in Ireland and particularly in Cork at that time. Irish Theatre Ballet toured the length and breadth of Ireland, north and south, visiting some 70 venues annually. Moriarty’s second professional company, the Irish Ballet Company, later named Irish National Ballet (1973–1989) was also a touring company, bringing ballet all over the country.

In addition, the company brought Moriarty’s Playboy of the Western World, with music performed by The Chieftains, to France, to Sadler’s Wells in London, and to New York. She was supported throughout her life by the three great ladies of dance: Alicia Markova, Marie Rambert and Ninette de Valois. To see all that fall apart was heartbreaking – not least with the number of dancers, technicians, crew and office staff that were all left without a job.

When was the new company established and how did that come about?

Cork City Ballet was founded by me in 1991, and we had our first production in the Everyman Theatre, Cork in March 1992. In the absence of Joan Denise Moriarty’s company closing, I wanted to create a new company of dedicated, passionate people coming together to make sure that our commitment to the best in dance in Ireland was upheld, and available to all who seek it.

From our staff, artistes and Board of Trustees to our many volunteers, the Cork City Ballet family works tirelessly to ensure that we stay true to our unique vision of live performance of main-scale classical ballets in Ireland.

What was the first production with Cork City Ballet?

A production entitled ‘Ballet for All’, which featured excerpts from ‘Swan Lake’, ‘The Nutcracker’ and a new jazz-ballet with music by Lionel Richie.

Tell me about your ballet training - and what inspired you into a dance career?

I had my first dance class in the Clubhouse in Fountainstown with a local teacher named Helen O’Sullivan. From there I went to Joan Denise Moriarty’s Ballet School in Cork to study and then ended up going to St. Petersburg (then Leningrad) in Russia in 1989 for the first ever international summer school, followed by further training at the School of American Ballet in New York.

I was very lucky in that I got to work with some of the world’s greatest teachers along the way, and they inspired and instilled in me a love of the art form.

How are the arts at the moment in Ireland, is the future of ballet safe?

Ballet itself is absolutely thriving in Ireland right now and is as popular as ever. Classes in ballet schools around the country are full and children are really enjoying the challenges and joy that studying ballet brings. On a professional level most of the Arts Council funding goes to companies based in Dublin (Cork City Ballet has not received any Arts Council funding since 2011), but we persevere and ‘just get on with it’.

Every year you put on a lavish Christmas production at the Cork Opera House - what is it this year?

This year Cork City Ballet, in association with the Cork Opera House, Cork City Council and RedFM presents The Nutcracker with choreography by Yury Demakov, which will run at the Cork Opera House from 5–7 November for four performances only - including a matinee at 2.30 pm on Saturday 7.

For this festive production, Cork City Ballet will lead the audience on an enchanting journey through the Land of Snow to the magical Kingdom of the Sweets. Enhanced by magnificent costumes, together with the glorious music of Tchaikovsky which makes the ballet so enduringly popular, Cork City Ballet’s Nutcracker promises to be a thrilling spectacle of sumptuous dance delights.

This production will feature Anna Nevzorova from English National Ballet as the ‘Sugar Plum Fairy’, along with our beautiful principals, soloists, and a full corps de ballet in this seasonal classic for the entire family.

Do you wish there was funding for more productions throughout the year?

Yes, of course! But in the absence of ACI funding we are lucky to have the Cork City Council backing us, as well as having the unwavering support of Cork Opera House, Irish Examiner and RedFM.

What is your personal favourite ballet of all time?

My personal favourite is Kenneth MacMillan’s ballet ‘Manon’, with music by Jules Massenet. It is based on the 1731 novel L’Histoire du Chevalier des Grieux et de Manon Lescaut by Abbé Prévost. It’s set in 18th century Paris and Louisiana and explores the tragic conflict between true love and the temptation of wealth and luxury as Manon struggles to escape poverty.

Growing up were you inspired by any dancers on TV or in films?

Yes! My three favourite dance movies were ‘Flashdance’, ‘The Turning Point’ and ‘Dirty Dancing’. Flashdance is the movie that inspired me to become a professional dancer and the soundtrack to that movie is still some of my favourite music.

For people who haven't been to the ballet because they think it is too highbrow or they won't understand it - what would you say to them?

Ballet is for everyone. It brings together so many of the arts including music, set design, lavish costumes, beautiful storytelling and of course magnificent dancing. For those that think they won’t understand it – remember it’s only dancing. And everyone knows the story of ‘Swan Lake’, ‘The Nutcracker’ and ‘The Sleeping Beauty’.

If you had an unlimited budget what show would you put on, and who would be in it? You can pick any dancers from around the world.

I would love to stage ‘Manon’ with Vadim Muntagirov and Fumi Kaneko from The Royal Ballet in the leading roles. It would be so nice for the Irish public to see this incredible production. I’d also like to stage ‘La Bayadère’ (‘The Temple Dancer’) and ‘Le Corsaire’ (‘The Pirate’). All ballets that are close to my heart.

Finally, Cork is such a special city and it has always had great support for the arts, you must be very proud of what you have achieved so far?

Yes, I am very proud – but I’m acutely aware that I could not have done it without the wonderful team that I am privileged to work with including our chief choreographer Yury Demakov, ballet mistress Patricia Crosbie, Chairperson of the board Colette McNamee, our auditions director Janet Dillon, children’s coach Sinead Murphy, stage manager Paul Sherlock, lighting designer Tim Feehily, Eibhlin Gleeson and the wonderful staff at our home from home – the Cork Opera House, our sponsors, friends and supporters, but most of all the public for continuing to come and see our productions year after year.

It’s hard to think that Cork City Ballet is now 35 years old and ballet in Cork is 80 years old. It’s a very exciting time. Here’s to the next 80 years!

https://www.corkoperahouse.ie/whats-on/cork-city-ballet-the-nutcracker/