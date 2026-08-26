Four men charged over Co. Tyrone bonfire 'hate display'

FOUR MEN have been charged in connection with a bonfire in Co. Tyrone, which police have described as a 'hate display'.

The bonfire in the Moygashel area featured a replica of a mosque on top as well as signs reading 'Secure our borders' and 'End the threat of radical Islam'.

It was due to be lit on the traditional date of July 11 ahead of the North's Twelfth events but was set on fire early after it emerged police planned to remove the display.

"Four men, arrested in the Moygashel area on Tuesday, August 25, have now been charged with a number of offences arising from a hate display placed on a bonfire in Moygashel in July," read a statement form the PSNI.

"Three of the men, aged 28, 38 and 58, have been charged with displaying written material to stir up hatred or arouse fear while a 74-year-old man has been charged with intimidation.

"All are due to appear before Dungannon Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, September 16."

The statement added that in line with normal procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

A 51-year-old man arrested on Tuesday as part of the investigation has been released, with a report due to be submitted to the Public Prosecution Service.

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