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London Irish businessman to receive prestigious award in home county
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London Irish businessman to receive prestigious award in home county

LONDON Irish businessman Danny O’Sullivan is set to receive a prestigious award in his home county this weekend.

The Kerry native, who hails from Glenbeigh, has been confirmed as the 2026 recipient of the annual Daniel O’Connell Award.

The award will be presented to the construction industry leader, who founded the Danny Sullivan Group in London in 1986, during the Daniel O’Connell Summer School, which takes place in Kerry this weekend.

London based Irish businessman Danny O'Sullivan (centre) will receive a prestigious award in his home county this weekend (Pic: Danny Sullivan Group)

It recognises “Danny’s remarkable contribution over more than five decades, from leaving Glenbeigh for London in 1971 to building the Danny Sullivan Group into a business employing more than 2,000 people across construction, civil engineering and infrastructure,” a spokesperson for the firm said this week.

First presented in 2019, the award is presented annually to a person or institution whose activities reflect the idealism of the historic Irish political leader Daniel O’Connell, who also hailed from Co. Kerry.

“Despite making a life in the UK, Danny has always remained deeply connected to his roots in South Kerry, continuing to support his home community and helping fellow Irish emigrants along the way,” the DSG spokesperson explained.

“It’s a fantastic recognition of Danny’s legacy, his contribution to the industry and, perhaps most importantly, his continued commitment to the people and community he has always called home,” they added.

This year’s Daniel O’Connell Summer School will be held in Cahersiveen and Derrynane on August 28 and 29.

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See More: Construction, Daniel O'Connell Award, Danny O'Sullivan, Kerry, London

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