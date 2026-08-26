Ferry passengers between Ireland and Britain need to show passport under new rules

COMPANIES operating ferries between Ireland and Britain have said that from next month, passengers will be required to show a passport in order to travel.

Under Common Travel Area (CTA) arrangements, British and Irish citizens are not legally required to show a passport to border agents when travelling between the countries.

However, Irish Ferries and Stena Line have both claimed they are making the changes in order to comply with Britain's Border Force.

Both Irish Ferries and Stena Line offer services between Dublin and Holyhead. Irish Ferries also operates a route between Rosslare and Pembroke while Stena Line offers a service between Rosslare and Fishguard.

As well as a passport, passengers are currently able to show other forms of photographic ID such as a driving licence or national identity card.

However, from September 28, all passengers must show a passport or Irish passport card.

"This requirement applies to all passengers, including Irish and UK citizens," said new guidance from Irish Ferries.

"From September 28, 2026, driving licences, national identity cards and other forms of photographic identification will no longer be accepted for travel on these routes.

"Irish Ferries is introducing this requirement to comply with UK Border Force requirements on the accuracy and integrity of passenger data before boarding."

The company adds that passengers who are not Irish or British citizens may also need an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA), while non-EU citizens will also need to meet visa requirements.

Bookings

Stena Line's new guidance echoes that of Irish Ferries.

"We are making this change to meet the requirements of the UK Border Force in relation to the accuracy and integrity of passenger data before boarding," it states.

"From Monday, September 28, 2026 passengers travelling between Holyhead and Dublin or Fishguard and Rosslare will now need to show their passport on departure.

"Stena Line will now require all passengers to present their passport on departure from Dublin, Holyhead, Fishguard or Rosslare ports."

The company added that passengers travelling after September 28 who made their booking before the new passport requirements were communicated can move their booking to a different date without paying a fee or fare difference.

Normal fare rules will apply if a booking was made after the new passport requirements were communicated.

Anyone unable to travel because of the new passport requirements can cancel their Stena Line booking and receive a full refund.

However, the company has stressed that anyone attempting to travel without a passport from September 28 will not be allowed to board and it will not cover any additional costs incurred as a result such as hotels, onward travel and events.

There is no change to the ID requirements for Stena Line passengers travelling between Belfast and Liverpool, Cairnryan or Heysham.

Irish citizens living in Britain can find more information on how to apply for an Irish passport by clicking here.

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