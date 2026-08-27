Unique Irish museum receives prestigious cultural award

A DUBLIN museum which charts the history of the city through its architecture and the lives lived within the building has received a special cultural award.

14 Henrietta St has won the European Heritage Award/Europa Nostra Award for 2026 and was presented with a celebratory commemorative plaque marking that this week.

The site, which is owned by Dublin City Council, is a social history museum located within a grand 18th century Georgian townhouse.

It tells the story of the building itself, which, over the centuries, went from being an elite residence for a wealthy family, to a tenement dwelling which housed up to 100 people.

Opened as a museum in 2018, the 14 Henrietta St experience invites visitors to enter the house and explore its “life”.

The awarding of the 2026 European Heritage Award to the museum recognises its work in citizens’ engagement.

“It celebrates the museum’s people-first approach to linking the history and architecture of the building with the lives, memories and experiences of the people who lived there,” a spokesperson for the organisation explained.

“It also recognises the museum’s work with former residents, local communities, visitors, historians, artists and educators,” they add.

Lord Mayor of Dublin Daryl Barron was joined by Housing Minister James Browne and representatives of Europa Nostra, the European Commission Representation in Ireland, the Heritage Council and Dublin City Council for the ceremony.

Paul Dujardin, representing the Europa Nostra jury, presented a commemorative plaque to the museum.

“Dublin City Council has long held the stewardship of our city's built and cultural heritage as a fundamental responsibility,” Mayor Barron said.

“We recognise that heritage is not a static thing; it requires active engagement, strategic planning, and investment not just in our heritage buildings but in our collective memory.”

He added: “This project is the culmination of decades of that strategic commitment by Dublin City Council.

“14 Henrietta Street now means something profound to Dublin. It serves as a bridge between the generations.

“It is a credit to the Culture Company, the museum staff, and the many experts who meticulously pieced this history back together and who continue to discover and bring its stories to life.”

Speaking at the ceremony, Minister Browne said the museum “stands as a beacon of what we can achieve when we protect our shared history”.

He added: “It was a privilege for my department to support the restoration of this building through the Civic Structures Grant Scheme and that of my colleagues in the former Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, via the Centenaries Capital Grant Programme.

“Seeing this Georgian townhouse revived and repurposed as a space for storytelling and public engagement is a testament to the vision and hard work of everyone involved.

“As we look to the future, the success found here serves as compelling evidence that continued investment in heritage is essential, not just to preserve structures, but to sustain the vibrant communities and human stories they hold.”

The museum is operated by the Dublin City Council Culture Company, whose Chief Executive Iseult Dunne said everything they do is “shaped by listening to, engaging with and learning from the people who connect with the house and its history”.

She explained: “We aim to ensure that visitors can explore the history and heritage of Dublin in ways that feel meaningful and accessible.

“This recognition is a tribute to the commitment of our team and the many people who continue to contribute to and enrich the work of the museum.”

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