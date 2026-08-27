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Two men charged in connection with police car ramming
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Two men charged in connection with police car ramming

TWO men have been charged with a series of offences after a police car was rammed in Dunmurry.

The incident happened on Tuesday, August 25, a PSNI spokesperson confirmed today.

A 39-year-old man has been charged with offences including dangerous driving, driving without a driving licence, using a motor vehicle without valid insurance, attempted grievous bodily harm with intent and failing to provide a specimen when driving unfit.

A 44-year-old man has been charged with possession of a Class A controlled drug.

Both men are expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, September 23.

“As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service,” the police force said in a statement.

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See More: Dunmurry, Northern Ireland, Police Car Rammed

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