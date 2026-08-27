Lord Mayor of Dublin outlines new homes strategy for the capital

THE Lord Mayor of Dublin has set out his plans to provide affordable and social housing for the city.

Councillor Daryl Barron met with Ireland’s Housing Minister James Browne this week.

It marked their first formal engagement since Mayor Barron took up the post at the end of June.

During their meeting at Dublin's Custom House, the pair discussed “housing priorities, current housing delivery programmes and opportunities to support the delivery of more homes across Dublin City Council”, a spokesperson for Minister Browne’s department confirmed today.

The discussion also focused on “addressing vacancy and dereliction in the city”, they added.

“It was good to welcome the new Lord Mayor of Dublin to the Custom House,” Minister Browne said.

“Our discussion focussed very much the supply of social and affordable housing in the city – the progress that’s been made and the efforts to build on this momentum,” he added.

“Dublin City Council has an ambitious programme of delivery for new social and affordable homes in the coming years, and the Government will be working every step of the way to support them.”

Earlier this week Dublin City Council announced that eligible applicants will be able to apply for 95 starter homes at the Oscar Traynor Woods development in Dublin 17, from September 23.

The project is described as a "landmark new development" by the Council, which will delivering 850 new homes for the city in partnership with Glenveagh and Clúid Housing.

When complete it will include homes to rent and buy under the Government's Starter Homes Progamme, as well as social homes.

It will also include new parks, community spaces, a multi-use games area and a number of retail and commercial spaces.

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