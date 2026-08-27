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Barry Keoghan set to star in Netflix Top Boy spin-off
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Barry Keoghan set to star in Netflix Top Boy spin-off

IRISH actor Barry Keoghan is set to star in a Top Boy spin-off.

The Dubliner will reprise his role as Irish gangster Jonny in the new Netflix series, titled Jonny Boy.

Created and written by Ronan Bennett, Top Boy was set on the fictional Summerhouse estate in Hackney.

It’s first two series aired on Channel 4 in 2011 and 2013, before it was revived by Netflix in 2019, where series three, four and five ran in 2019, 2022 and 2023 respectively.

Keoghan’s character was introduced in the final series of the drama.

Barry Keoghan and Brian Gleeson joined the cast of Netflix's Top Boy in 2023

He played Jonny alongside Peaky Blinders’ star Brian Gleeson, who played his fellow gang member Tadgh.

Netflix has confirmed that a new five-episode show, based on the character of Jonny and written by Bennett, is now in production, with Keoghan signed up to continue to play the part.

It is one of two Top Boy spin-offs announced by the streaming service today.

Jaq is also in production.

Written and created by Ryan Calais Cameron, the series follows Jasmine Jobson’s character Jaq.

Jaq was introduced to the show in its third series and remained on the cast in all of the remaining seasons.

Jobson is also set to return to reprise her role in the spin-off drama.

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See More: Barry Keoghan, Netflix, Top Boy

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