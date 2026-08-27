Man bottled and police officers injured in Belfast brawl

TWO men have been arrested after a man was bottled in Belfast yesterday morning.

The incident happened at around 10.45am in the Lower Crescent area of the city.

The PSNI and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service were called to the scene, where there had been an altercation among a group of people.

“We received a report at around 10.45am that a man had been attacked in the Lower Crescent area of the city,” the PSNI’s Inspector Stallard has since confirmed.

“Officers attended the scene, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, where a small group was gathered in the Crescent Gardens area,” he explained.

“It was reported that there had been an altercation between a number of males prior to police arrival, with a man in his thirties sustaining injuries to his head after being hit with a bottle by another male," he added.

“This second man, also in his thirties, was injured as well.

“Two police officers were further assaulted while detaining the suspects and seizing two weapons.”

Police have since arrested a 39-year-old man on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, assault on police, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and criminal damage.

A 41-year-old man was arrested in suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and possession of a Class C controlled drug.

“Both men remain in police custody at this time,” the police force confirmed while appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and anyone who saw what happened or has any information which might assist - including CCTV or other footage - is asked to contact police using our witness appeal form quoting reference 431 of 26/08/26,” they state.

"You can also call us on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/,” they add.

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