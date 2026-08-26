GP from Co. Meath jailed over sexually assaulting women during physiotherapy examinations

A GP from Ireland has been jailed after being found guilty of sexually assaulting two women during physiotherapy examinations in north-east England.

Muhammad Iqbal, 64, of Julianstown, Co. Meath was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual assault following the incidents in Darlington and Sunderland in late 2023.

He denied the charges but was found guilty of both offences following a trial and was jailed for 18 months when he appeared at Newcastle Crown Court earlier this month.

"Iqbal preyed on these women during a very vulnerable period in their lives and his behaviour was despicable," said Detective Constable Charlotte Naisby or Durham Constabulary.

The two victims had attended physiotherapy appointments arranged by their insurance companies following road traffic collisions and were seen by Iqbal.

In the first incident, Iqbal grabbed the victim's breast.

In the second, he pretended he needed to examine the victim's breasts saying he was 'checking for lumps' despite that not being the reason the victim was to be examined.

Both women were left feeling violated by the examinations and reported them to the police.

As well as his custodial sentence, Iqbal was also placed on the Sex Offender Register for 10 years.

'Truly deplorable'

"The women should have felt safe being examined by a certified GP but instead Iqbal not only assaulted them but breached their trust in the most horrendous way and we are glad to see he is now behind bars," added DC Naisby.

"We hope these women can now begin to rebuild their lives and I'd like to praise their bravery and courage in reporting the offences and helping us to bring Iqbal to justice."

Sergeant Kimberley Ball of Northumbria Police commented: "As a force, we just simply won't tolerate this type of offending and, alongside our partners, we'll work tirelessly to bring offenders such as Iqbal to justice.

"Iqbal was in a position of trust over these two women, and to choose a time when they were seeking medical assistance to do what he has done to them is something which is truly deplorable.

"I hope both victim-survivors can now move forward with their lives, and I am grateful to their courage to come forward and make a report.

"I am confident they have made the north-east safer now that this man's crimes have been brought to light."

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.