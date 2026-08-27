Lidl store in Ireland renamed after boxing star Katie Taylor

A LIDL store in Ireland has been renamed after boxing star Katie Taylor ahead of her homecoming fight next week.

The cut-price retail chain has dedicated its Bray Boghall Road store to the sportswoman, who was born and raised in the Wicklow town.

Taylor’s mother Bridget Taylor was on hand to unveil a new plaque at the store today, revealing its new name as The Katie Taylor Lidl Store.

“It’s just so special to see The Katie Taylor Lidl Store unveiled here in honour of our Katie,” Mrs Taylor said today.

“She has always been so proud to be from Bray, so to see this tribute here in her home community is something I’m incredibly proud of.”

A striking mural depicting the boxer was also unveiled at the store today.

Created in collaboration with Irish artist Loughlin Brady Smith, the artwork is emblazoned across the exterior of the store, making is impossible for Lidl customers to miss.

"The people of Bray have supported Katie from the very beginning, and I know how much that means to her,” Mrs Taylor added.

“She is so touched and incredibly proud to see her name celebrated here today alongside the amazing mural,” she added.

“This means the world, not only to us as a family, but I hope it also means something to young people, in Bray and across Ireland.

“Katie’s journey shows what can be achieved with hard work, determination, and belief.”

On September 5 Taylor will make history when she steps into the ring at Dublin’s Croke to fight French challenger Flora Pili.

And the Taylor family will all be there supporting her, her mother admits.

“We will all be there on Saturday, September 5 cheering her on, and knowing that Lidl and the whole of Ireland are in Katie’s corner is something I know she’ll carry with her into the ring," she said.

"It’s going to be a very special night for Irish sport."

Lidl Ireland is the title event partner for the boxing match. It launched it’s ‘In Katie’s Corner’ campaign earlier this week to celebrate that.

“Katie Taylor has changed the face of Irish sport,” Lidl Ireland CEO Robert Ryan said today.

“She has broken barriers, pushed boundaries, and inspired generations to believe that anything is possible,” he added.

“That's exactly why this moment at Croke Park feels so significant.

“It's not just another fight. It's a defining moment for Irish sport.

“A legendary fighter, an iconic venue and an opportunity to put women's sport firmly in the spotlight once again.”

He explained: “The Katie Taylor Lidl Store is our way of celebrating where Katie came from, what she has achieved, and what she continues to inspire.

“Now we're calling on the country to get behind the fight and show Katie just how much Ireland is in her corner."

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