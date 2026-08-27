Irish Post Shop
Man’s shoulder broken in violent attempted moped theft
News

Man’s shoulder broken in violent attempted moped theft

THIEVES assaulted a man with such force that they broke his shoulder as they attempted to steal his moped.

The incident happened in Belfast over the weekend, the PSNI has confirmed.

The police force has appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the assault, which occurred at the corner of Royal Avenue and Donegall Street in the city, to come forward.

“Shortly before 11.40pm on August 22, it was reported that two males pushed a man in his 50s from his moped,” the PSNI’s Inspector Montgomery said.

“The males then made off on foot towards the Library Street area,” he added.

“The man was taken to hospital for his injuries, which included a broken shoulder.”

Detectives investigating the incident have urged anyone who saw the attempted theft to contact them.

“Enquiries are ongoing and detectives would appeal to anyone who might have any information which could assist to contact them quoting 856 25/08/26 or call us on 101,” they said.

“Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.

See More: Assault, Belfast, Theft

Related
News 2 weeks ago

Women assaulted by man shouting ‘sectarian abuse’

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 month ago

Man charged after police officer assaulted

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 month ago

Man dies in hospital following serious assault in Dublin

By: Fiona Audley

Latest
News 1 day ago

Ireland boasts ‘strong pipeline’ of AI-related talent

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

Lidl launches limited edition boxing shorts ahead of Katie Taylor’s Croke Park bout

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

‘Positive meeting’ as Chris Bryant makes first formal visit to Ireland as NI Secretary

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

Taoiseach among state leaders who agree to continue to ‘pressure’ Russia into ceasefire

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

Witness appeal after man seriously injured in Co. Clare collision

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

Teenager arrested after suspicious devices saw residents evacuated

By: Fiona Audley