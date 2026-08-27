Man’s shoulder broken in violent attempted moped theft

THIEVES assaulted a man with such force that they broke his shoulder as they attempted to steal his moped.

The incident happened in Belfast over the weekend, the PSNI has confirmed.

The police force has appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the assault, which occurred at the corner of Royal Avenue and Donegall Street in the city, to come forward.

“Shortly before 11.40pm on August 22, it was reported that two males pushed a man in his 50s from his moped,” the PSNI’s Inspector Montgomery said.

“The males then made off on foot towards the Library Street area,” he added.

“The man was taken to hospital for his injuries, which included a broken shoulder.”

Detectives investigating the incident have urged anyone who saw the attempted theft to contact them.

“Enquiries are ongoing and detectives would appeal to anyone who might have any information which could assist to contact them quoting 856 25/08/26 or call us on 101,” they said.

“Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

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