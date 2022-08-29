A countdown of 10 of the best Irish insults
Entertainment

A countdown of 10 of the best Irish insults

10. EEJIT

Of course we have to start the list with the most famous Irish insult of all time. Used all over the world by Irish immigrants, those with Irish ancestry and people who just picked up the majestic word through osmosis. What exactly is an eejit? Nobody really knows. But you better believe you’ll be called one if your actions have left an Irish person unimpressed.

 

9. AMADÁN

Pronounced amadawn—this Irish insult was never anglicised because it does the job beautifully.

“Look at that eejit,” Irish person #1 says.

“Ah he’s a pure amadán,” Irish person #2 agrees.

 

8. SHITEHAWK

An absolute classic. What an image it evokes from the mind’s eye: A hawk, covered in shite. That’s what you are. A feckin' shitehawk.

 

7. GOMBEEN

Another classic— but what exactly is a gombeen? Historically it meant a shady businessman, derived from the Irish word “gaimbín”, but now it’s used for anyone who’s acting the eejit.

 

6. CLEVER BOY/CLEVER GIRL

If you’re a man who’s done something less-than-intelligent, prepare to be called a clever boy, vice versa if you’re a woman. Usually accompanied by a derisive snort and a look of disbelief.

“You think GAA is shite? There’s a clever boy!”

 

5. GOBSHITE

Ah, gobshite. The old reliable. Everyone knows what we Irish mean by shite, and Gob is slang for mouth. So if you’re called a gobshite, you might consider accepting that you talk an awful amount of shite.

 

4. THE STATE OF YOU

“I’ve never been to America… but I’ve been in some states!”

Being described as being “in a state” can either mean you’re acting out of order or you are absolutely steaming drunk.

But if someone looks you up and down after you’ve just changed into your outfit for the evening and says “The state of you”, it means you’d better change into a different outfit sharpish—‘cos you look a state.

3. A FACE LIKE A BULLDOG LICKING PISS OFF A NETTLE

What a stinging insult! My God! My skin is crawling just writing it!

This can mean you’ve got a sour look on your face—or that you’re just ugly. Best to hope it’s the former.

See also: A face like a slapped arse.

 

2. GOWL

A Limerick staple, given new life across the country by the hilarious Limerick comedy duo Rubberbandits. Beautifully flexible with a bunch of spin-offs: Gowlbag, Geebag, Gowlface, Gowlfaced Bastard.

 

1. DRY SHITE

Basically—you’re no craic. You might even be anti-craic. Because the overwhelming majority in Ireland are great craic, anyone who falls below standards will be henceforth known as a “Dry shite”. You do not, I repeat, DO NOT, want to be known as a Dry Shite.

If you didn't enjoy this post, there's every chance that you're a gowlfaced dry shite amadán with a gombeen face like a bulldog licking piss off a nettle, in which case you can goway you shitehawk eejit-- the state of you anyway, you're only a gosbhite. *Derisive snort* Clever boy.

**originally Published on: Jul 19, 2019 

See More: Colloquial, Craic, Eejit, Ireland, Irish Insults, Jokes, Language

Related

How many of these 10 classic Irish riddles can you solve?
Entertainment 1 hour ago

How many of these 10 classic Irish riddles can you solve?

By: Irish Post

15 times Irish people showed their spectacular obsession with Tayto Crisps
Entertainment 1 day ago

15 times Irish people showed their spectacular obsession with Tayto Crisps

By: Irish Post

10 phrases every Irish parent has used
Entertainment 2 days ago

10 phrases every Irish parent has used

By: Katy Harrington

Latest

Ireland's Seven's team recorded their best finish at the LA Seven's this weekend
Sport 1 hour ago

Ireland's Seven's team recorded their best finish at the LA Seven's this weekend

By: Conor O'Donoghue

FAI Men's Cup Quarter-Final Draw date confirmed
Sport 3 hours ago

FAI Men's Cup Quarter-Final Draw date confirmed

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Conor McKenna will play AFL next year after informing Tyrone of his decision
Sport 5 hours ago

Conor McKenna will play AFL next year after informing Tyrone of his decision

By: Conor O'Donoghue

This Irish salted-caramel and whiskey cake recipe is a County Kilkenny classic
News 22 hours ago

This Irish salted-caramel and whiskey cake recipe is a County Kilkenny classic

By: Irish Post

These Triple Chocolate Guinness Cookies offer an Irish twist to an unbeatable classic
Food & Drink 23 hours ago

These Triple Chocolate Guinness Cookies offer an Irish twist to an unbeatable classic

By: Harry Brent