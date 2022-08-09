Death of The Pogues bassist Darryl Hunt announced
The death has been announced of The Pogues bassist Darryl Hunt.

BASSIST FOR The Pogues and songwriter Darryl Hunt has passed away aged 72, it has been announced.

The band's official Twitter page shared the news, saying that he passed away in London yesterday afternoon.

 

"I know you want to hear me catch my breath. I love you till the end," the tweet read.

The musician, singer and songwriter was born in Hampshire, England in 1950 and began playing bass in The Pogues in 1986.

He first worked for the London-Irish band as a roadie and first appeared on the band's 1988's album If I Should Fall from Grace with God, which featured their massive hit Fairytale of New York.

He concluded his time with the group with writing Love You Til the End on their final album Pogues Mahone.

Bandmate Spider Stacy paid tribute to Hunt on Twitter:

 

 

Hunt studied fine art at Nottingham Trent University and formed his first band, The Brothel Creepers, in 1973 and later formed the punk band The Favourites.

 

