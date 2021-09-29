'Derry Girls' star shares photograph of secret scripts as series 3 begins filming

A STAR of the hit show Derry Girls has shared a photograph from the set as series 3 begins filming.

Jamie Lee O'Donnell, who plays headstrong Michelle in the coming-of-age comedy, took to social media yesterday where she shared a photograph of the scripts for the first two episodes-- though she took care not to reveal any secrets.

In the photograph, O'Donnell carefully placed pens on the scripts to cover the name of the episodes and any other information that eagle-eyed fans would be watching out for-- but the most important words were there: Derry Girls Series 3.

The Derry native captioned the image, shared to Instagram, with the words "Guess what...." tagging #DerryGirls and the Channel 4 account.

The simple image has almost 40,000 likes so far, and close to 1,000 comments-- showing how desperate the fans are to catch an insight into their favourite show, whose third series has been majorly delayed thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic and associated restrictions.

But now things have finally begun moving again, with filming on the series having started on Monday, the imminent arrival of new Derry Girls has become rather bittersweet.

This is because the series creator, Lisa McGee, confirmed last week that the next series will be the last one-- and after "one last adventure", Clare, Michelle, Erin, James and Orla will leave our TV screens for good.

McGee wrote: ""It was always the plan to say goodbye after three series", and the show will end after "one last adventure", adding:

"Derry Girls is a coming of age story; following five ridiculous teenagers as they slowly... very slowly... start to become adults while around them the place they call home starts to change too and Northern Ireland enters a new more hopeful phase-- which was a small, magical window of time."

Meanwhile, some of the show's stars have been reacting to the announcement that the beloved series is coming to an end- you can check that out here.