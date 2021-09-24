'Derry Girls' stars react to announcement beloved show will end next year
Entertainment

'Derry Girls' stars react to announcement beloved show will end next year

THE STARS of beloved comedy Derry Girls are preparing to bid farewell to the show after it was confirmed to be coming to an end after the next series.

Series creator Lisa McGee, herself a Derry native, broke hearts across Ireland and beyond yesterday when she confirmed that the brilliant show would end next year after "one last adventure".

McGee had always hinted that the show would go on only for three seasons, and the creator hasn't put a foot wrong with the series thus far, but fans were understandably heartbroken by the news-- and it is a given that the stars of Derry Girls themselves will also find it hard saying goodbye to their characters.

Nicola Coughlan, who plays Clare, shared McGee's heartfelt message and captioned it with five green heart emojis-- possibly to represent Clare, Michelle, Erin, James and Orla.

On Instagram, Jamie Lee O'Donnell, who plays the wildcard Michelle, shared McGee's post and added several more hearts.

And Siobhán McSweeney, who plays fan favourite Sister Michael wrote-- in pure Sister Michael fashion-- "There we are now. What a ride it has been alright.

"We had no idea it would go like this. Thank you all."

She thanked in particular "the people of Derry and Northern Ireland", adding "be warned, series 3 is a cracker."

In her heartfelt goodbye to the series, Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee yesterday wrote "It was always the plan to say goodbye after three series", and the show will end after "one last adventure".

"Derry Girls is a coming of age story; following five ridiculous teenagers as they slowly... very slowly... start to become adults while around them the place they call home starts to change too and Northern Ireland enters a new more hopeful phase-- which was a small, magical window of time.

"Derry Girls is a love letter to the place I come from and the people who shaped me. It has been an honour to write it ans I will be forever proud of everything it's achieved.

She added: "Who knows if Erin, Clare, Orla, Michelle and James will return in some other guise someday, but for now this is it for us and we're excited to start filming this series with our incredible cast and crew to hopefully take our loyal fans on one last adventure."

Suddenly, waiting just a little longer for the newest season doesn't seem so bad.

See More: Derry Girls, Lisa McGee, Siobhan Mcsweeney

Related

Derry Girls Series 3 will be the end of the show, creator Lisa McGee confirms: 'One last adventure'
Entertainment 1 day ago

Derry Girls Series 3 will be the end of the show, creator Lisa McGee confirms: 'One last adventure'

By: Rachael O'Connor

Derry Girls season 3 to finally begin filming next month, star confirms
Entertainment 3 weeks ago

Derry Girls season 3 to finally begin filming next month, star confirms

By: Rachael O'Connor

Derry Girls Season 3 will air early next year, star confirms
Entertainment 2 months ago

Derry Girls Season 3 will air early next year, star confirms

By: Rachael O'Connor

Latest

Five endangered cheetah cubs born in Cork's Fota Wildlife Park, and public asked to help name them
News 21 minutes ago

Five endangered cheetah cubs born in Cork's Fota Wildlife Park, and public asked to help name them

By: Rachael O'Connor

Why September is the month to try something new - like learning to speak Irish
Comment 3 hours ago

Why September is the month to try something new - like learning to speak Irish

By: Sharon Ni Chonchuir

Security may be called on students who don't wear masks in class, Irish university says
News 5 hours ago

Security may be called on students who don't wear masks in class, Irish university says

By: Rachael O'Connor

Irish schoolchildren to strike for action on climate emergency today with protests in multiple cities
News 6 hours ago

Irish schoolchildren to strike for action on climate emergency today with protests in multiple cities

By: Rachael O'Connor

Tributes paid as legendary Irish entertainer Billa O'Connell dies aged 91
News 23 hours ago

Tributes paid as legendary Irish entertainer Billa O'Connell dies aged 91

By: Rachael O'Connor