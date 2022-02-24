Dropkick Murphys to celebrate St Patrick's Day with worldwide stream

AMERICAN CELTIC punk band Dropkick Murphys have announced that they are to celebrate St Patrick's Day 2022 live and in-person in their hometown of Boston, with a live stream of the event being broadcast to fans around the world.

The gig will be live streamed for free from House of Blues in Boston and presented by Boston-area tech company Pega.

The festivities will kick off on Thursday 17 March at 9pm ET/6pm PT/2am GMT (18 March) and will feature songs from the band's current album Turn Up That Dial, along with a variety of fan favourites.

The performance is part of the bands customary run of St Patrick's Day week hometown shows in Boston, which this year include three shows at House of Blues and one at Roadrunner - Boston's newest concert venue.

The live stream also marks the band's first streaming performance with an in-person audience and their first Boston performance since the pandemic began.

"After two years and four live streams with no audience, we are so, so excited to do our first live stream in front of a live audience," said co-lead vocalist Ken Casey.

"I think this will give people watching at home a much better feel of what it's like to see Dropkick Murphys in our element."

Instead of charging for the live stream, donations will instead be taken via text to help support charity via The Claddagh Fund, the band's organisation that raises funds for the most underfunded charities supporting vulnerable populations in Boston and Philadelphia.

The band have just kicked off their traditional St Patrick's Day tour in Reading, PA, on 21 February. The trek features support acts the Bombpops and The Rumjacks on most dates, with Boston-based Jesse Ahern opening each show.

As previously announced, vocalist Al Barr made the difficult decision to not join Dropkick Murphys on the road for this run of dates in order to help care for his mom, who was recently diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia. Vocalist Ken Casey is taking the lead for all songs on the tour, with openers Jess Ahern,Mikey Rivkees and The Rumjakcs and Jen Razavi from the Bombpops joining him on vocals for certain songs.

Due to the pandemic, the band were also forced to reschedule their UK and European arena dates to January 2023. All original tickets will be honoured.

The live stream can be accessed by visiting www.DKMstream.com