Funeral held for second victim of Co. Offaly arson attack

THE FUNERAL has been held for Mary Holt, one of two people who died in an arson attack on a house in Co. Offaly last week.

The service was held at St Mary's Church in Edenderry on Sunday, two days after the funeral of four-year-old Tadgh Farrell was held at the same church.

The youngster and his 60-year-old grand-aunt died after a suspected petrol bomb was thrown through the front window of the house last Saturday.

Tadgh's grandmother continues to receive hospital treatment for serious injuries sustained during the attack.

'Compassion'

Speaking at Sunday's service, Father Gregory Corcoran said Ms Holt's death, 'like Tadgh's, has came too soon, in a way that feels unfair and deeply painful'.

"Our faith does not pretend that life or death is easy," he added.

"Faith doesn't give us an easy pass in life but faith does promise that death is not the end."

Touching on her work at a care home, Fr Corcoran said Ms Holt's life 'was quietly shaped by care'.

"Never one for the spotlight but at the bedside, helping, comforting, noticing the small things," he said.

"That kind of work tells us a lot about a person.

"You don't become a carer unless you have patience, compassion and a generous heart.

"Day after day, year after year, Mary showed up for others when they were most in need."

'A spirit so bright'

On Friday, Fr Corcoran oversaw Tadgh's funeral and said the youngster 'filled hearts with a beauty, a light and a love that will never be swept away'.

"The blossom disappears from the tree but it leaves its mark on the season," he added.

"Tadgh, too, has left a mark on his family, his home, on our community — a mark that time or tragedy cannot erase."

Fr Corcoran read a tribute to Tadgh on behalf of the youngster's mother, which sad the four-year-old 'filled a lifetime's worth of love into those years'.

"You had a smile that could light any room, a laugh that made even the heaviest days lighter and a spirit so bright that everyone who met you felt it," it continued.

"You taught us what joy really looked like. You taught us what love really feels like. You taught us how precious every moment can be.

"I love you, Tadgh. Rest gently my sweet little boy, my only boy. I will find you in every bit of sunshine."

Like Tadgh, Ms Holt was laid to rest at St Mary's Cemetery.

Gardaí are continuing to investigate all the circumstances of the fire.

On Wednesday, the force released CCTV footage of the attack while on Friday, investigators carried out searches of three domestic residences in Co. Kildare and Co. Offaly.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact the incident room at Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666111 or any Garda Station, in particular Edenderry Garda Station.