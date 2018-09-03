Eamonn Holmes slams CBB star Roxanne Pallett's apology as 'PR stunt' after false accusation against Ryan Thomas

EAMONN Holmes has branded Roxanne Pallett's apology for accusing Ryan Thomas of punching her in the Celebrity Big Brother house a "PR stunt".

Taking to Twitter after Pallett said she was "massively" sorry on Jeremy Vine's new Channel 5 panel show, Holmes advised Thomas to "stick" the ex-Emmerdale actress's apology.

The Irishman, who is a huge CBB fan, shared a clip of Pallett on The Jeremy Vine Show with the caption: "It would have been better if she hadn’t apologised with this PR stunt.

"At least there still would have been some doubt over whether she actually believed what she was saying.... however wrong.

"Sometimes it’s good to accept an apology – Sometimes it’s right to say Stick it."

Pallett, 35, has been on the receiving end of a huge backlash from viewers after she accused former Coronation Street star Thomas, 34, of physically assaulting her during a playful exchange in front of the cameras.

The actress claimed she felt scared to be around Thomas and demanded he be booted out the house after "repeatedly punching" her "intentionally and aggressively".

However, her housemates rallied around Thomas when they failed to believe her side of the story.

Speaking for the first time since leaving the house this morning, Pallett told Jeremy Vine: "At the time it hurt, but when I look back on the footage, I got it wrong.

"My mind ran away with me. I am a sensitive person. My friends and family can vouch for that.

"In the house everything becomes so heightened, a look, a comment, an action. Your insecurities are heightened.

"All I can say is in the moment it felt worse than it was. I can't prove a feeling. It was the word 'deliberately' I regret".

She added: "I massively apologise to Ryan, his family, friends, his fans - every single person who saw an overreaction to what wasn't a malicious act.

"I am heartbroken in contributing to Ryan's distress. I hope he can forgive me."

Thomas' brother Adam, who played Adam Barton in Emmerdale over the last nine years, slammed the interview as "pathetic" and accused Pallett of acting.

He tweeted: "Jeremy vine to scared to speak up too pc pathetic interview !! ...

"To everyone that knows her and knows the real her and the lies and the stories she has spun for several years it is so frustrating to watch ... good scene tho Rox annnddd cut!!"

Another Emmerdale co-star, Charley Webb - who plays Debbie Dingle - also spoke out, adding: "What about all the other accusations you’ve made along the years?

"Backtracking because no ones on your side. If those cameras hadn’t have been there, he would be finished. End of. #Roxanne."

Pallett will speak about the incident again tonight in an interview with CBB host Emma Willis on Channel 5.