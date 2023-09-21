Elvis Costello provides music for Conor McPherson's stage adaptation of Oscar-nominated romance Cold War
Entertainment

Elvis Costello provides music for Conor McPherson's stage adaptation of Oscar-nominated romance Cold War

IRISH playwright Conor McPherson has adapted the Oscar-nominated film Cold War for the stage.

The Dubliner's new musical, based on the film by Paweł Pawlikowski, will get its world premiere at the Almeida Theatre in November.

Directed by the Almeida’s Artistic Director, Rupert Goold, Cold War features music from the original film alongside songs by the Grammy Award-winning Elvis Costello.

Anya Chalotra features in the production (Pic: Matt Holyoak)

It tells the tale of Zula, a bold and brilliant singer who ignites the stage whenever she performs, and Wiktor, a withdrawn and damaged composer who is longing to write.

The pair are drawn to one another, but this can be a dangerous thing for anyone living in communist-controlled Poland.

“When I first saw Paweł Pawlikowski’s film Cold War, I was swept away by its beauty, passion and style,” Goold said as the Almeida announced the new production this week.

Ellio Levey is among the cast for Cold War at the Almeida

“Its theatricality struck me as ripe for a stage adaption,” he added, “so, I’m incredibly excited to be presenting Conor McPherson’s adaptation, with music by Elvis Costello.”

Described as an “epic love story” Cold War is a tale which spans the decades and breadth of Europe at its most divided.

“Conor McPherson's adaptation is a compelling story of passion, redemption, and the journey to be free,” the Almeida states.

Luke Thallon also stars in the world premiere of Conor McPherson's adaptation

The musical features Anya Chalotra, Elliot Levey and Luke Thallon.

Cold War runs from November 30 to January 24. Tickets go on sale here from Tuesday, October 3.

See More: Almeida Theatre, Cold War, Conor McPherson, Elvis Costello

Related

Alison OIiver will lead London revival of Marina Carr’s Portia Coughlan
Entertainment 1 month ago

Alison OIiver will lead London revival of Marina Carr’s Portia Coughlan

By: Fiona Audley

Saoirse Ronan's nuanced take on Lady Macbeth thrills London audiences
Entertainment 1 year ago

Saoirse Ronan's nuanced take on Lady Macbeth thrills London audiences

By: James Conor Patterson

You can catch Irish star Saoirse Ronan in her London stage debut without leaving your living room
Entertainment 1 year ago

You can catch Irish star Saoirse Ronan in her London stage debut without leaving your living room

By: Mal Rogers

Latest

Residents ‘lucky’ to escape fire after petrol bomb attack on home
News 10 hours ago

Residents ‘lucky’ to escape fire after petrol bomb attack on home

By: Irish Post

Arrest after £50,000 of suspected Class A drugs seized in Co. Derry
News 19 hours ago

Arrest after £50,000 of suspected Class A drugs seized in Co. Derry

By: Gerard Donaghy

'Greatly loved': Family of Susanne Galvin pay tribute as man charged with murder
News 19 hours ago

'Greatly loved': Family of Susanne Galvin pay tribute as man charged with murder

By: Gerard Donaghy

Remains found in search for missing couple as daughter appears in court
News 20 hours ago

Remains found in search for missing couple as daughter appears in court

By: Gerard Donaghy

Two arrested following protests as Dáil returns after summer break
News 21 hours ago

Two arrested following protests as Dáil returns after summer break

By: Gerard Donaghy