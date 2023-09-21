Elvis Costello provides music for Conor McPherson's stage adaptation of Oscar-nominated romance Cold War

IRISH playwright Conor McPherson has adapted the Oscar-nominated film Cold War for the stage.

The Dubliner's new musical, based on the film by Paweł Pawlikowski, will get its world premiere at the Almeida Theatre in November.

Directed by the Almeida’s Artistic Director, Rupert Goold, Cold War features music from the original film alongside songs by the Grammy Award-winning Elvis Costello.

It tells the tale of Zula, a bold and brilliant singer who ignites the stage whenever she performs, and Wiktor, a withdrawn and damaged composer who is longing to write.

The pair are drawn to one another, but this can be a dangerous thing for anyone living in communist-controlled Poland.

“When I first saw Paweł Pawlikowski’s film Cold War, I was swept away by its beauty, passion and style,” Goold said as the Almeida announced the new production this week.

“Its theatricality struck me as ripe for a stage adaption,” he added, “so, I’m incredibly excited to be presenting Conor McPherson’s adaptation, with music by Elvis Costello.”

Described as an “epic love story” Cold War is a tale which spans the decades and breadth of Europe at its most divided.

“Conor McPherson's adaptation is a compelling story of passion, redemption, and the journey to be free,” the Almeida states.

The musical features Anya Chalotra, Elliot Levey and Luke Thallon.

Cold War runs from November 30 to January 24. Tickets go on sale here from Tuesday, October 3.