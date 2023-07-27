Alison OIiver will lead London revival of Marina Carr’s Portia Coughlan
Entertainment

Alison OIiver will lead London revival of Marina Carr’s Portia Coughlan

IRISH actor Alison Oliver will lead a London revival of Marina Carr’s Portia Coughlan.

The Cork native, who hails from Blackrock, was recently seen in the BBC drama Best Interests, where she starred alongside fellow Irish actor Sharon Horgan.

In April she starred in The National Theatre’s critically acclaimed production of Brian Friel’s Dancing at Lughnasa, which featured a stellar Irish cast including the likes of Siobhán McSweeney and Ardal O’Hanlon.

Alison Oliver will star in Portia Coughlan at the Almeida Theatre

In October she will be back on the boards in London in the Almeida Theatre’s production of Portia Coughlan, which will be directed by Carrie Cracknell.

The 1996 play by Dublin-born Carr tells the harrowing tale of a young woman haunted by the death of her twin brother.

It takes place on her birthday where her torment causes her to unravel.

Portia Coughlan runs at the Almeida Theatre from October 10 to November 18.

