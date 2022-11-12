Exciting new series showcases music, song and dance from Willie Clancy festival
Exciting new series showcases music, song and dance from Willie Clancy festival

Daithí Gormley, Elaine Reilly, Sorcha Costello and Katherine McHugh feature in the first episode

A NEW traditional music series showcasing music, song and dance from this year’s Scoil Samhraidh Willie Clancy kicks off this weekend.

The programme, broadcast via TG4, includes all the action from the festival, which took place in July 2022, including high-end performances and fascinating conversation against the alluring backdrop of the annual event.

As a festival, Scoil Samhraidh Willie Clancy showcases every single aspect of the tradition – the learners, the festival enthusiasts, the dancers, the singers, the discerning listeners, the younger modern players, and the professionals.

Now celebrating 50 years, it continues to attract international crowds and huge talent into the tiny West Clare town of Miltown Malbay year on year.

“It has become something of a Mecca of music, and this exciting new series showcases the diversity of sights and sounds that can be found there annually,” TG4 explains.

“Each episode of this new musically exciting series will take us from morning to night during a day at the summer school and features music, song, dance, and chat from a variety of characters from across the globe,” they add.

“Local contributions come from various performers, members of the organising committee and business owners who all showcase the incredible energy that befalls the town for that one week annually.”

Musicians Charlie Harris, Geraldine Cotter, Eamon Cotter and Maeve Donnelly

The series boasts four episodes, with the first, airing this weekend, featuring the likes of the Ó Gealbháin family from An Rinn, Waterford who are preparing for a week of music and learning at the workshops, Jack Talty, who is teaching concertina classes daily, and previous TG4 Ceoltóir Óg na Bliana Sorcha Costello, who joins her friends Daithí Gormley, Catherine McHugh and Elaine Reilly for a few tunes at the back of the Blondes pub.

Scoil Samhraidh Willie Clancy will air on Sunday nights at 9.30pm for four weeks on TG4, from November 20, and will be available to view on TG4 player after broadcast.

Click here for further information.

See More: Irish Music, Scoil Samhraidh Willie Clancy, TG4

