Craic and capers in the Páirc
Entertainment

Craic and capers in the Páirc

THE Páirc Summer Series festival saw bands, musicians and fans travel from across Britain, Ireland and the rest of Europe to Birmingham for a star-studded weekend.

Derek Warfield on stage at the Páirc Summer Series (Pic: Chris Egan)

Chris Egan was there with his camera, capturing all the action for The Irish Post.

Scroll down for more pictures from the event...

A shoulder with a view (Pic: Chris Egan)

Festival fans, David Habernathy and Amy Garratt from Birmingham and Dudley (Pic: Chris Egan)

Irish Supergroup, Sharon Shannon and the Big Band (Pic: Chris Egan)

Mayo fans were out in force ahead of the Saw Doctors' appearance (Pic: Chris Egan)

Nathan Carter commands the stage in Birmingham (Pic: Chris Egan)

Scanlan Irish dancers Kerry, Claire, Sue, Annette, Shannon and Sharon enjoying the festival(Pic: Chris Egan)

Fans dance along to the Saw Doctors (Pic: Chris Egan)

Fin Furey performs (Pic: Chris Egan)

Finbarr Clancy and Brian Dunphy from The High Kings (Pic: Chris Egan)

Ruth Graham and Russ Hill from Birmingham (Pic: Chris Egan)

Paul O'Brien from the High Kings (Pic: Chris Egan)

Crowd-pleaser Sharon Shannon (Chris Egan)

The Sharon Shannon Big Band looks out over the Pairc Festival audiaence (Pic: Chris Egan)

See More: Birmingham, Festival, Irish Music, Páirc Summer Series

Related
Entertainment 4 weeks ago

Ten Mins With...Leo Moran

By: Irish Post

Entertainment 4 weeks ago

Birmingham gears up for a mighty weekend of music and craic

By: Irish Post

Entertainment 3 months ago

Sharon Shannon to top the bill at Páirc 2025

By: Irish Post

Latest
News 1 day ago

Irish author Darren Shan pays over €2 million in tax settlement

By: Mark Murphy

News 1 day ago

Loneliness among Ireland’s elderly is having ‘powerful’ effect on wellbeing

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

Funding secured to support research on consent in Irish maternity care services

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

Trump's Doonbeg golf course chosen for Irish Open as Taoiseach says he's always 'welcome'

By: Mark Murphy

News 1 day ago

Ireland sets out ‘ambitious’ new child poverty rate target of three per cent

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

British Government commits £2m to support integrated education in Northern Ireland

By: Fiona Audley