Craic and capers in the Páirc

THE Páirc Summer Series festival saw bands, musicians and fans travel from across Britain, Ireland and the rest of Europe to Birmingham for a star-studded weekend.
Derek Warfield on stage at the Páirc Summer Series (Pic: Chris Egan)
Chris Egan was there with his camera, capturing all the action for The Irish Post.
Scroll down for more pictures from the event...
A shoulder with a view (Pic: Chris Egan)
Festival fans, David Habernathy and Amy Garratt from Birmingham and Dudley (Pic: Chris Egan)
Irish Supergroup, Sharon Shannon and the Big Band (Pic: Chris Egan)
Mayo fans were out in force ahead of the Saw Doctors' appearance (Pic: Chris Egan)
Nathan Carter commands the stage in Birmingham (Pic: Chris Egan)
Scanlan Irish dancers Kerry, Claire, Sue, Annette, Shannon and Sharon enjoying the festival(Pic: Chris Egan)
Fans dance along to the Saw Doctors (Pic: Chris Egan)
Fin Furey performs (Pic: Chris Egan)
Finbarr Clancy and Brian Dunphy from The High Kings (Pic: Chris Egan)
Ruth Graham and Russ Hill from Birmingham (Pic: Chris Egan)
Paul O'Brien from the High Kings (Pic: Chris Egan)
Crowd-pleaser Sharon Shannon (Chris Egan)
The Sharon Shannon Big Band looks out over the Pairc Festival audiaence (Pic: Chris Egan)
