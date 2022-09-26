Fifth season of The Crown to proceed with November release date
Entertainment

Fifth season of The Crown to proceed with November release date

Imelda Staunton who is playing Queen Elizabeth in the fifth and sixth seasons of The Crown. (Getty)

Netflix has announced that the fifth season of The Crown will launch on 9 November.

The date was shared during Netflix’s Tudum global fan event, which showcased upcoming series and films from the streamer.

Previous seasons of the hit show have also launched in November, with the upcoming season once again seeing a change in cast as the story begins to depict the breakdown of Prince Charles and Diana's marriage.

Imelda Staunton will take over the role of Queen Elizabeth II from Olivia Colman, with Dominic West beginning to portray Charles and Elizabeth Debicki Diana.

Jonathan Pryce replaces Tobias Menzies as the Duke of Edinburgh and Lesley Manville will be Princess Margaret, following in the footsteps of Helena Bonham Carter.

The Crown was originally supposed to span five seasons, before it was later announced by creator and writer Peter Morgan that a sixth season will be the show's last.

Filming on the latest series of The Crown was halted following the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth and, as a mark of respect, filming was also suspended on the day of her funeral.

See More: Imelda Staunton, Netflix, Queen Elizabeth, The Crown

Related

London reveals it will have two St Patrick's Day Parade Grand Marshals this year
Entertainment 4 years ago

London reveals it will have two St Patrick's Day Parade Grand Marshals this year

By: Irish Post

Westival, Ireland's west of Ireland festival, announces programme of events
Entertainment 2 days ago

Westival, Ireland's west of Ireland festival, announces programme of events

By: Irish Post

Stephen Graham to star in new ITV drama about plot to kill MP
Entertainment 4 days ago

Stephen Graham to star in new ITV drama about plot to kill MP

By: Connell McHugh

Latest

Prosecution of Bloody Sunday soldier to resume after case review
News 14 hours ago

Prosecution of Bloody Sunday soldier to resume after case review

By: Gerard Donaghy

Shadow NI Secretary says he 'would call border poll' if certain criteria were met
News 20 hours ago

Shadow NI Secretary says he 'would call border poll' if certain criteria were met

By: Gerard Donaghy

'Kick in the teeth': Stephen Kenny disappointed after Ireland's 2-1 Nations League defeat to Scotland
Sport 1 day ago

'Kick in the teeth': Stephen Kenny disappointed after Ireland's 2-1 Nations League defeat to Scotland

By: Gerard Donaghy

Preview: Scotland vs Ireland details for tonight's Nations League game
Sport 1 day ago

Preview: Scotland vs Ireland details for tonight's Nations League game

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Kyle Lafferty will play no part in Northern Ireland's two Nations League games after making a sectarian remark during the week
Sport 1 day ago

Kyle Lafferty will play no part in Northern Ireland's two Nations League games after making a sectarian remark during the week

By: Conor O'Donoghue