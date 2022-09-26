Fifth season of The Crown to proceed with November release date

Netflix has announced that the fifth season of The Crown will launch on 9 November.

The date was shared during Netflix’s Tudum global fan event, which showcased upcoming series and films from the streamer.

Previous seasons of the hit show have also launched in November, with the upcoming season once again seeing a change in cast as the story begins to depict the breakdown of Prince Charles and Diana's marriage.

Imelda Staunton will take over the role of Queen Elizabeth II from Olivia Colman, with Dominic West beginning to portray Charles and Elizabeth Debicki Diana.

Jonathan Pryce replaces Tobias Menzies as the Duke of Edinburgh and Lesley Manville will be Princess Margaret, following in the footsteps of Helena Bonham Carter.

The Crown was originally supposed to span five seasons, before it was later announced by creator and writer Peter Morgan that a sixth season will be the show's last.

Filming on the latest series of The Crown was halted following the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth and, as a mark of respect, filming was also suspended on the day of her funeral.