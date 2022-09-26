Fiona Shaw joins cast of upcoming True Detective season
Entertainment

Fiona Shaw joins cast of upcoming True Detective season

Cork actor Fiona shaw has joined the cast of the fourth season of hit anthology series True Detective.

Titled True detective: Night Country, the series will see Shaw join the cast alongside Jodie Foster, Christopher Eccleston, John Hawkes and Kali Reis.

HBO says the new season takes place when "the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, and the six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace".

"To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves and dig into the haunting truths that lie buried under the eternal ice," HBO continues.

Co Cork's Shaw will play Rose Aguineau, "a survivalist with a past full of secrets".

She can currently be seen in the Star Wars spin-off series Andor.

See More: Fiona Shaw, HBO, True Detective

Related

Ireland's Jessie Buckley and Fiona Shaw to star in mother-daughter drama
Entertainment 7 months ago

Ireland's Jessie Buckley and Fiona Shaw to star in mother-daughter drama

By: Connell McHugh

Killing Eve star Fiona Shaw announced as Irish Film London's newest patron
Entertainment 2 years ago

Killing Eve star Fiona Shaw announced as Irish Film London's newest patron

By: Fiona Audley

TV GUIDE: New show Ireland's Rising reveals the 1916 roots of some well-known Irish personalities
Entertainment 6 years ago

TV GUIDE: New show Ireland's Rising reveals the 1916 roots of some well-known Irish personalities

By: Irish Post

Latest

Exiles name squad for Saints’ cup visit
Sport 53 minutes ago

Exiles name squad for Saints’ cup visit

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Domino's Pizza announces 1,000 jobs as customers expected to consume 700,000 pizzas this winter
Business 3 hours ago

Domino's Pizza announces 1,000 jobs as customers expected to consume 700,000 pizzas this winter

By: Irish Post

Stephen Kenny believes that his young Ireland team are only going to get better
Sport 3 hours ago

Stephen Kenny believes that his young Ireland team are only going to get better

By: Conor O'Donoghue

TASTE OF HOME: The many restaurants in Britain where you can be sure of an Irish welcome
Life & Style 5 hours ago

TASTE OF HOME: The many restaurants in Britain where you can be sure of an Irish welcome

By: Irish Post

Ireland's Joe Hodge believes Ireland qualifying for their first ever U21 tournament tomorrow 'would be brilliant'
Sport 6 hours ago

Ireland's Joe Hodge believes Ireland qualifying for their first ever U21 tournament tomorrow 'would be brilliant'

By: Conor O'Donoghue