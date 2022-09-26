Fiona Shaw joins cast of upcoming True Detective season

Cork actor Fiona shaw has joined the cast of the fourth season of hit anthology series True Detective.

Titled True detective: Night Country, the series will see Shaw join the cast alongside Jodie Foster, Christopher Eccleston, John Hawkes and Kali Reis.

HBO says the new season takes place when "the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, and the six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace".

"To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves and dig into the haunting truths that lie buried under the eternal ice," HBO continues.

Co Cork's Shaw will play Rose Aguineau, "a survivalist with a past full of secrets".

She can currently be seen in the Star Wars spin-off series Andor.