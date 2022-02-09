Ireland's Jessie Buckley and Fiona Shaw to star in mother-daughter drama

IRISH ACTORS Jessie Buckley and Fiona Shaw are to star in a mother-daughter drama based on a best-selling book, it has been confirmed.

Hot Milk will star Buckley, from Kerry, and Shaw, from Cork, in the directorial debut of British stage and screen writer Rebecca Lenkiewicz.

Buckley most recently appeared in The Lost Daughter on Netflix for which she received a Best Supporting Actress nomination at the Oscars which are die to take place on 27 March.

The pair will also be joined by Vicky Kris (Phantom Thread).

The film, based on the book by Deborah Levy, is billed as an "intimate exploration of sex, love and bonds that tie us all together," the Hollywood Reporter says, and will delve into the complexities of a relationship between a single mother and daughter.

The story follows Rose (Shaw) and her daughter Sofia (Buckley) who travel to the Spanish seaside town of Almería to consult with the shamanic Dr. Gomez, a physician who could possibly hold the cure to Rose’s mystery illness, which has left her wheelchair-bound.

While in the town Sofia, who has been trapped by her mother’s illness all her life, finally starts to shed her inhibitions, enticed by the persuasive charms of enigmatic traveler Ingrid (Krieps).

Sofia’s increased freedom becomes too much for her controlling mother, and as the hot sun beats down, their relationship simmers with pent-up resentments and bitterness, threatening to tear the fragile threads that hold them together, and leading them to a dramatic conclusion.

The film is in pre-production and will start shooting in September in Almería, and will be developed by Bonnie Productions together with Film4.

Buckley is a rising star for Ireland, and her Oscar nomination yesterday is complemented by today's release of the trailer for her next film 'Men'.