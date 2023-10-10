First look at Barry Keoghan in new Spielberg drama Masters of the Air
First look at Barry Keoghan in new Spielberg drama Masters of the Air

BARRY KEOGHAN fans have been treated to a first look at a new series for Apple TV which features the Dublin-born actor.

Keoghan, who shot to fame last year for his Oscar-nominated portrayal of Dominic in the Banshees of Inisherin, features in World War II drama Masters of the Air.

The series, produced by Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman, will premiere globally on Friday, January 26, 2024.

Keoghan stars in the new series, due for release in 2024

But Apple TV+ unveiled a first look at the new drama this week, which stars Keoghan alongside fellow Academy Award nominee Austin Butler, who received his Oscar nod for his performance as Elvis in Baz Luhrmann’s 2022 musical Elvis.

Callum Turner, Anthony Boyle and Nate Mann also star in the production, which is based on the book by Donald L. Miller.

Austin Butler also stars in new Apple TV series Masters of the Air

The nine-episode series follows the true story of an American bomber group in World War II,

“Masters of the Air is a salute to the brave men of the 8th Air Force, who, through their courage and brotherhood, helped defeat Nazi Germany in World War II,” said executive producer Gary Goetzman.

“Tom and Steven have always wanted to visualize cinematically what our author Don Miller has called, this ‘singular event in the history of warfare’,” he added.

“We’re thrilled that Apple TV+ has given us the opportunity to combine the efforts of so many talented people, on-screen and behind the camera, to tell this important story.”

The series is based on the book by Donald L. Miller

Based on Miller’s book of the same name, and scripted by John Orloff, the series follows the men of the 100th Bomb Group – otherwise known as the Bloody Hundredth - as they conduct perilous bombing raids over Nazi Germany and grapple with the frigid conditions, lack of oxygen and sheer terror of combat conducted at 25,000 feet in the air.

Portraying the psychological and emotional price paid by these young men as they helped destroy the horror of Hitler’s Third Reich, is at the heart of Masters of the Air.

“Ranging in location from the bucolic fields and villages of southeast England, to the harsh deprivations of a German prisoner-of-war camp, and depicting a unique and crucial time in world history, Masters of the Air is enormous in both scale and scope, and a genuine cinematic achievement,” an Apple TV spokesperson said.

