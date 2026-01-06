First look at Tom Vaughan-Lawlor in new comedy drama These Sacred Vows

THE trailer has been released for a new comedy drama featuring Tom Vaughan-Lawlor.

Written and directed by the award-winning Irish screenwriter John Butler, These Sacred Vows will air on RTÉ next month.

It features recent Irish Post Award-winner Vaughan-Lawlor, who stars alongside Justine Mitchell and Jason O’Mara.

The story begins the morning after an Irish wedding held on a Spanish island.

The body of a priest is found floating face-down in the swimming pool of the young guests’ villa.

During the six-episode series the action jumps back in time to revisit the key events of the wild week leading up to the death - each from the perspective of a different character.

“Today’s trailer gives a flavour of the drama that will play out in Tenerife over the six part series with a stellar Irish cast including Tom Vaughan-Lawlor as Fr. Vincent, mother-of-the-bride Sandra played by Justine Mitchell, Jason O’Mara as father-of-the-bride Jerry and India Mullen as wedding party guest Ava,” an RTÉ spokesperson said.

The ensemble cast also includes Adam John Richardson, Aaron Heffernan, Mark O’Halloran, comedians Shane Daniel Byrne and Catherine Bohart and newcomer Isolt Caffrey as Karen.

These Sacred Vows begins on Sunday, February 1 on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.