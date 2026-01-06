First look at Tom Vaughan-Lawlor in new comedy drama These Sacred Vows
Entertainment

First look at Tom Vaughan-Lawlor in new comedy drama These Sacred Vows

THE trailer has been released for a new comedy drama featuring Tom Vaughan-Lawlor.

Written and directed by the award-winning Irish screenwriter John Butler, These Sacred Vows will air on RTÉ next month.

It features recent Irish Post Award-winner Vaughan-Lawlor, who stars alongside Justine Mitchell and Jason O’Mara.

The story begins the morning after an Irish wedding held on a Spanish island.

The body of a priest is found floating face-down in the swimming pool of the young guests’ villa.

Tom Vaughan-Lawlor stars in These Sacred Vows

During the six-episode series the action jumps back in time to revisit the key events of the wild week leading up to the death - each from the perspective of a different character.

“Today’s trailer gives a flavour of the drama that will play out in Tenerife over the six part series with a stellar Irish cast including Tom Vaughan-Lawlor as Fr. Vincent, mother-of-the-bride Sandra played by Justine Mitchell, Jason O’Mara as father-of-the-bride Jerry and India Mullen as wedding party guest Ava,” an RTÉ spokesperson said.

The ensemble cast also includes Adam John Richardson, Aaron Heffernan, Mark O’Halloran, comedians Shane Daniel Byrne and Catherine Bohart and newcomer Isolt Caffrey as Karen.

These Sacred Vows begins on Sunday, February 1 on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.

Watch the trailer below...

See More: RTE, These Sacred Vows, Tom-Vaughan Lawlor

Related
Culture 2 months ago

Imelda May explores her relationship with the Irish language for new series

By: Fiona Audley

Entertainment 6 months ago

Top Irish cast to join Love/Hate creator Stuart Carolan for darkly-comic crime drama, Tall Tales & Murder

By: Gerard Donaghy

Entertainment 7 months ago

RTÉ series returns to explore stories behind Ireland's most popular songs, beginning with Grace

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest
Entertainment 20 hours ago

The Last Bantam: an Irish story from the forgotten ranks of the Great War

By: Irish Post

News 2 days ago

Traffic warden suffers facial fractures after being struck with bag of bottles in Co. Down

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 days ago

Man in his 80s dies in Co. Antrim collision

By: Gerard Donaghy

Football 2 days ago

Rangers pile more pressure on beleaguered Nancy and Celtic board as season hits new nadir

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 days ago

Man dies after car collides with tree in Co. Kerry

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 days ago

Man passes away following New Year's Day assault in Co. Roscommon

By: Gerard Donaghy