Home of the Year series featuring late Hugh Wallace will air, RTÉ confirms

THE 2026 instalment of the Home of the Year series featuring late judge Hugh Wallace will air next month, RTÉ has confirmed.

Now in its 12th series, the show was completed before Mr Wallace’s death in December 2025.

In a statement isused this week, the Irish broadcaster stated that the show will air next month “with the full support of his family”.

“Following the passing of our friend and colleague Hugh Wallace, and with the full support of his family, RTÉ will proceed with the broadcast of the new series of Home of the Year and The Great House Revival this year,” the broadcaster confirmed.

Mr Wallace died on December 1, 2025, at the age of 68.

The architect and long-term television presenter is the only judge to appear on every series of Home of the Year since its launch in 2015.

He also presented The Great House Revival, in which he followed homeowners attempting to restore derelict or unloved historical properties.

“Now in its 12th series, Home of the Year was completed before Hugh’s death,” RTÉ confirmed in a statement.

“Hugh has been a judge on the programme since its inception and will be remembered for his warmth and humour, and for consistently capturing the hearts of viewers.”

They added: “RTÉ’s The Great House Revival will also air this Spring and will honour Hugh’s remarkable dedication, passion, vibrant spirit, and enduring love for design and architecture.”

RTÉ’s The Great House Revival will also air this Spring and will honour Hugh’s remarkable dedication, passion, vibrant spirit, and enduring love for design and architecture.

RTÉ Managing Editor, Video, Seán Mac Giolla Phadráig said Mr Wallace has “an enormous place in the hearts of our audience who loved him dearly”.

He added: “We’re very grateful to his family and colleagues for allowing us to show Hugh in these final series which showcase his love for architecture and passion for the work he did across both Home of the Year and The Great House Revival.

“We miss him greatly, Ní bheidh a leithéid ann arís.”

Home of the Year will air on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player in early March.

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today