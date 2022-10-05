First trailer for adaptation of Emma Donoghue novel starring Florence Pugh released

THE FIRST trailer for the upcoming Sebastián Lelia-directed and Florence Pugh-starring film based in the midlands of Ireland has been released.

The Wonder, set in the midlands in 1862, will be released on Netflix on 16 November, and will follow Pugh who plays an English nurse who is sent to Ireland to observe a girl who claims she has not eaten in four months.

The psychological thriller, which is an adaptation of the Emma Donoghue novel of the same name, has a cast that also includes Ciarán Hinds, Niamh Algar, Brían F O'Byrne, Elaine Cassidy and her daughter, Kíla Lord Cassidy.

Other cast members include Tom Burke, Dermot Crowley, Toby Jones and David Wilmot.

Dublin company Element Pictures is among the producers, having previously brought Donoghue's novel Room to the big screen, and Oscar success.

The Wonder has been supported by Fis Éireann/Screen Ireland.