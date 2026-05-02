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On the record - some of the best albums released in Ireland this month
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On the record - some of the best albums released in Ireland this month

ONE OF the most recent Irish music industry success stories is Dermot Kennedy, and with his third album, The Weight of the Woods (Riggins Recording/Interscope), it’s a safe bet to say that he will add more streaming plays to his already enormous numbers (in their billions).

That isn’t to say Kennedy has in any way changed his songwriting style; rather, he has doubled down on it, albeit with a decidedly sylvan shade to the themes.

In other words, listeners who are weary of slow build-ups that lead to volcanic conclusions (each of which is accompanied by emotion-heavy lyrics that are crammed together like a traffic jam on the M50) will want to put a match to these twigs and walk away.

However, listeners who love slow build-ups and climactic completions, complemented by lyrics that they hold close to their hearts, will love it.

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See More: Albums, Irish Music, New Releases

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