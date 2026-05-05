Westlife honoured in Dublin ahead of 25th anniversary world tour

WESTLIFE have been honoured in Dublin ahead of their upcoming residency at the 3Arena as part of their 25-year anniversary tour.

Band members Kian Egan, Shane Filan and Nicky Byrne had their hands cast at the venue this month in recognition of the group’s record-breaking number of 82 shows there.

First formed in 1998, the Irish band's upcoming September residency will see them perform at the 3Arena for 13 nights - which will bring their total number of performances there to date to an unprecedented 82 shows.

That figure is unmatched my any other artist in the venue’s history.

Speaking at the event to mark their milestone, Byrne said living in Dublin and getting to play so many nights at the 3Arena is “quite incredible”.

"You don't know if you will ever do it again so you really want to enjoy it and saying that you really want to go out and put on the best show,” he added.

The band will kick off its 25th anniversary tour at the 3Arena in September, followed by a series of shows across the UK and Europe.

Announcing their anniversary tour last October, the band said: ”This year marks 25 years since we started this incredible journey together and it still feels like only the beginning.

“The support from our fans has been unbelievable, and to celebrate with this world tour, new music, and a brand-new album feels truly special.

“We can’t wait to see you all on the road and share this next chapter together.”

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