Get ready to Return to London...

THE annual Return to London Festival is just weeks away featuring a busy line-up of Irish artists, performances and workshops.

Now in its 26th year, the festival of traditional Irish music, song and dance runs form October 25-28 at locations across north London.

While most of the action is to be found at the historic Crown Hotel, there are also events lined up for venues across Cricklewood and Kilburn.

The fun kicks off on Friday, October 25 where various sessions will be held at the Crown and at Cricklewood’s Lucky Seven.

The main concert that evening will feature Tony Linnane, Ėamonn O’Riordan and Conor Connolly, Garadice and The Trad Gathering.

A host of instrumental workshops will be on offer on Saturday, October 26, including flautist Ėamonn O’Riordan, fiddler Tony Linnane, banjo plater Theresa O’Grady and tin whistle expert Órlaith McAuliffe.

Concertina lessons will be given by Paul Clesham while Conor Connolly will be showcasing his accordion skills and Maitiú Ó Casaide will be on the Uilleann Pipes.

And there is plenty more besides that, with Sean Nós singing and a children’s ceili dancing workshop also on the bill.

On Sunday, October 27 the workshops continue, but you can also catch Josephine Marsh’s album launch and two book launches, for Tommie Potts by Aoife Ní Bhríain and The Weaving by Philippe Barnes and Tom Phelan.

The evening draws to a close with a Cèilí For All with music by McCool Trad and dance calling by Moira Dempsey.

Events conclude on Monday, October 28 with an Afternoon Concert featuring Eleanor Shanley and John McCartin, Laoise Kelly and Josephine Marsh and the London Irish Pensioner’s Choir.

That evening will see a special screening of TG4’s ‘Ceolairacht – Londain’ with Doireann Ní Ghlacáin close the event.

For full listings and ticket bookings click here.