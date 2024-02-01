Guinness Storehouse offers ‘prize fit for a saint’ in St Brigid’s Day competition

VISITORS to the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin this bank holiday weekend are in with a chance of winning a prize worth more than €200.

The brand launches its St Brigid’s Day competition today, which commemorates the 1500-year anniversary of the death of Ireland’s only female patron saint.

Born in Kildare around 453 AD, St Bridget died in 524. Her annual feast day falls on February 1.

Last year the Irish Government announced a new Bank Holiday would be held in St Brigid's honour, which takes place on the first Monday of February each year and as such falls on Monday, February 5 for 2024.

To celebrate the 1500th anniversary of her passing, the Guinness Storehouse is awarding five prizes to customers crossing St James’s Gates this weekend, from February 1 to 5.

Starting today, the official feast day of St Brigid, the 1500th visitor to enter the Storehouse each day will receive a special prize.

That prize will include a complimentary experience upgrade, an exclusive Guinness Storehouse goodie bag, a Guinness Storehouse retail store voucher, a Guinness Storehouse restaurant voucher and return tickets to the Guinness Storehouse.

The prize is valid to over 18s only and is available to walk ups and ticket holders from February 1 until February 5.