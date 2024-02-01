Guinness Storehouse offers ‘prize fit for a saint’ in St Brigid’s Day competition
Entertainment

Guinness Storehouse offers ‘prize fit for a saint’ in St Brigid’s Day competition

VISITORS to the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin this bank holiday weekend are in with a chance of winning a prize worth more than €200.

The brand launches its St Brigid’s Day competition today, which commemorates the 1500-year anniversary of the death of Ireland’s only female patron saint.

Born in Kildare around 453 AD, St Bridget died in 524. Her annual feast day falls on February 1.

Last year the Irish Government announced a new Bank Holiday would be held in St Brigid's honour, which takes place on the first Monday of February each year and as such falls on Monday, February 5 for 2024.

To celebrate the 1500th anniversary of her passing, the Guinness Storehouse is awarding five prizes to customers crossing St James’s Gates this weekend, from February 1 to 5.

The Guinness Storehouse launched its competition today, St Brigid's Day

Starting today, the official feast day of St Brigid, the 1500th visitor to enter the Storehouse each day will receive a special prize.

That prize will include a complimentary experience upgrade, an exclusive Guinness Storehouse goodie bag, a Guinness Storehouse retail store voucher, a Guinness Storehouse restaurant voucher and return tickets to the Guinness Storehouse.

The prize is valid to over 18s only and is available to walk ups and ticket holders from February 1 until February 5.

See More: Guinness, St Brigids Day

Related

London gets its very own Guinness Storehouse – which is on track to open this year
Entertainment 2 weeks ago

London gets its very own Guinness Storehouse – which is on track to open this year

By: Fiona Audley

Music maverick Garech Browne and his quest to save Irish music for posterity
Entertainment 4 months ago

Music maverick Garech Browne and his quest to save Irish music for posterity

By: Mal Rogers

Paul Rudd Has A Secret Irish Pub With Guinness On Tap
News 2 years ago

Paul Rudd Has A Secret Irish Pub With Guinness On Tap

By: Irish Post

Latest

Bank of Ireland will instal 664 new ATMs at branches across the country
News 1 day ago

Bank of Ireland will instal 664 new ATMs at branches across the country

By: Fiona Audley

Jacqueline O’Donovan resigns as MD at O’Donovan Waste
News 1 day ago

Jacqueline O’Donovan resigns as MD at O’Donovan Waste

By: Fiona Audley

Celebration of life planned following death of brave ‘little warrior’ Daisy McDonald Byrne
News 1 day ago

Celebration of life planned following death of brave ‘little warrior’ Daisy McDonald Byrne

By: Fiona Audley

Man extradited from Northern Ireland to stand trial for fraud in Slovakia
News 1 day ago

Man extradited from Northern Ireland to stand trial for fraud in Slovakia

By: Irish Post

Dancer who died in US after eating biscuit containing peanuts will be repatriated to Ireland
News 1 day ago

Dancer who died in US after eating biscuit containing peanuts will be repatriated to Ireland

By: Fiona Audley