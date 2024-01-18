Line of Duty star Adrian Dunbar ‘delighted’ to make musical debut in Kiss Me, Kate
IRISH actor Adrian Dunbar will make his musical theatre debut in London this summer.

The Fermanagh man, who hails from Enniskillen, will star in a revival of Cole Porter’s comedy masterpiece Kiss Me, Kate at the Barbican Theatre.

“I’m so delighted to be returning to the stage this summer to my spiritual home at the Barbican,” the Irishman said this week as tickets went on sale for the much-anticipated production.

Dunbar, who starred in the television series Line of Duty and Ridley, has appeared on stages across Britain and Ireland too, after starting his career at The Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London.

In Kiss Me, Kate, he plays Fred Graham/Petruchio, alongside the Tony Award-winning Broadway star Stephanie J. Block, who will make her West End debut as Lilli Vanessi/Katharine.

‘When asked to bring a Cole Porter classic to the Barbican stage under the care and vision of Bart Sher, one must say yes,” Block said.

“There are so many 'firsts' to this opportunity, and at this stage of my career, 'firsts' are not the norm,’ she added.

“How wonderfully scary and challenging and thrilling, I cannot wait to dive into this timeless classic and put a fresh stamp on it alongside the incredible Adrian Dunbar.”

Directed by Bartlett Sher, with Porter’s original music and lyrics and based on the original book by Bella & Samuel Spewack, the Barbican revival is described as “a symphony of wit, charm and musical brilliance for London audiences next year”.

Producer Howard Panter said: “I’m delighted to be working with Adrian, Stephanie and Bart to bring this classic, hilarious golden-age musical comedy to the Barbican this summer.

“Cole Porter’s timeless masterpiece has everything you want: it’s fun, infectious and pure entertainment. This, like Anything Goes, will be the perfect summer treat for London audiences this year.”

For Dunbar, who is excited to be starring in a “Cole Porter classic with a wonderful creative team” it means the summer “just got a lot brighter”.

Kiss Me, Kate runs for for a strictly limited 15-week season at the Barbican Theatre, from June 4.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, January 19 from 10am here.

