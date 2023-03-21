Neil Morrissey and Adrian Dunbar uncover ‘life-changing’ facts about their Irish heritage
Neil Morrissey and Adrian Dunbar teamed up for ITV's DNA Journey

LINE OF DUTY stars Neil Morrissey and Adrian Dunbar uncovered life-changing facts about their Irish heritage when they took part in a genealogy TV show which airs this evening.

The actors teamed up for what would become an “adventurous and life-changing road trip” to discover their family histories.

As long-time friends, they agreed to take part in ITV’s DNA Journey series together, with their fascinating episode due to be aired tonight.

In it, Morrissey, who was born in Stafford to Irish parents in 1962 - but was later put into care and therefore knows little of his family's background, discovers the battles between his Irish ancestors the Loughlins and another infamous local family.

He also learns of a romance in his family’s history which could rival that of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet.

His friend, fellow Irishman Dunbar, who plays Superintendent Ted Hastings in Line of Duty, uncovers revelations of his own in the show.

The Co, Fermanagh born actor learns of a battle of wits between a policeman and one of his ancestors who was involved in gambling.

The episode of DNA Journey featuring Neil Morrissey and Adrian Dunbar will be shown tonight at 9pm on ITV1.

