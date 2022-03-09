Huddersfield St Patrick’s Parade will be 'second shortest in world'

PLANS for the Huddersfield St Patrick’s Parade 2022 have been announced.

The event, which takes place on Sunday, March 20, marks the 20th parade celebration for the town.

But this year it has changed its usual parade route around the town to a celebration in St George’s Square which will feature a shorter procession.

In fact, for 2022 the event is proudly claiming the title of being the ‘World’s Second Shortest St Patrick’s Day Parade’ – with its new 32 metre route marking one metre for each county in Ireland.

The procession will start at the steps of Huddersfield Railway Station and stop at the Harold Wilson statue in the centre of the square, which is 32 metres or 105ft away.

According to the organisers this makes is the second shortest St Patrick’s parade route in the world, behind a US-based parade held in Hot Springs, Arkansas which is only 98ft in distance.

The celebration in the square will include Irish music and dance, featuring the Francis Cassidy School of Irish Dancing, the St. Patrick's School Choir and the Irish duo Across the Moon.

A display of ‘come and have a go’ Gaelic football is also planned, hosted by the Brothers Pearse GAA club.

The parade organisers are working with Huddersfield Irish Centre and the St Patrick's Centre, who are planning a programme of St Patrick’s activity from March 17 to March 20.

