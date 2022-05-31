Imelda May in Dublin
Entertainment

Imelda May in Dublin

IMELDA May returned home to Dublin and performed in front of an energetic crowd during the first of three sold-out shows at Vicar Street.

Imelda May image by Chris Egan

May, originally from The Liberties in Dublin, is one of Ireland's most popular and poetic artists has fans around the world, including Nobel Laureate musician Bob Dylan,

At the Dublin concert May combined newer songs such as Just One Kiss, 11 Past The Hour and Levitate with older hits like Big Bad Handsome Man, Johnny Got A Boom Boom and Mayhem in a set that both has a rock and roll feel as well as a sensitive and softer side. May has a beautiful, distinctive voice which shines throughout a show where she also covers songs by Meatloaf and fellow Irish artist Hozier.

The Dubliner is someone who is always writing and whose creative side never stops. This is showcased in her book of poetry A Lick And A Promise which was released towards the end of last year.

Towards the end of her Dublin performance May performed a poem called Home which brought an appreciative silence to the audience.

Both Rachael Sage and Niall McNamee opened for May. Sage, from New York City has just recently announced she is cancer-free after a tough few years, performed mainly on keyboard. Prior to that McNamee, who is May’s partner, performed alone with his guitar.

Both of these musicians have a wonderful way with words, and their lyrics, just like May’s, are very creative and emotional.

All three artists have a love for performing and writing — which made for a very special night.

Rachel Sage

See More: Gigs, Imelda May

Related

Ireland organising Live Aid inspired concerts across whole of Europe to mark end of pandemic
News 1 year ago

Ireland organising Live Aid inspired concerts across whole of Europe to mark end of pandemic

By: Jack Beresford

Festivals and concerts 'may not return until Autumn 2021' - health experts warn
News 2 years ago

Festivals and concerts 'may not return until Autumn 2021' - health experts warn

By: Harry Brent

Dublin's Malahide Castle confirmed as venue for The Cure return
Entertainment 3 years ago

Dublin's Malahide Castle confirmed as venue for The Cure return

By: Ryan Price

Latest

€10.5 million funding announced for community response to support Ukrainians in Ireland
News 26 minutes ago

€10.5 million funding announced for community response to support Ukrainians in Ireland

By: Connell McHugh

Graeme McDowell has been included on a list for the first Saudi led LIV event in London
Sport 3 hours ago

Graeme McDowell has been included on a list for the first Saudi led LIV event in London

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Child Funeral Fund operational in Northern Ireland from today
News 3 hours ago

Child Funeral Fund operational in Northern Ireland from today

By: Connell McHugh

Almost one-third of Irish people believe government exaggerated Covid-19 deaths
News 5 hours ago

Almost one-third of Irish people believe government exaggerated Covid-19 deaths

By: Connell McHugh

ICYMI: Keith Earls has signed a new deal with the IRFU
Sport 5 hours ago

ICYMI: Keith Earls has signed a new deal with the IRFU

By: Conor O'Donoghue