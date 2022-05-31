Imelda May in Dublin

IMELDA May returned home to Dublin and performed in front of an energetic crowd during the first of three sold-out shows at Vicar Street.

May, originally from The Liberties in Dublin, is one of Ireland's most popular and poetic artists has fans around the world, including Nobel Laureate musician Bob Dylan,

At the Dublin concert May combined newer songs such as Just One Kiss, 11 Past The Hour and Levitate with older hits like Big Bad Handsome Man, Johnny Got A Boom Boom and Mayhem in a set that both has a rock and roll feel as well as a sensitive and softer side. May has a beautiful, distinctive voice which shines throughout a show where she also covers songs by Meatloaf and fellow Irish artist Hozier.

The Dubliner is someone who is always writing and whose creative side never stops. This is showcased in her book of poetry A Lick And A Promise which was released towards the end of last year.

Towards the end of her Dublin performance May performed a poem called Home which brought an appreciative silence to the audience.

Both Rachael Sage and Niall McNamee opened for May. Sage, from New York City has just recently announced she is cancer-free after a tough few years, performed mainly on keyboard. Prior to that McNamee, who is May’s partner, performed alone with his guitar.

Both of these musicians have a wonderful way with words, and their lyrics, just like May’s, are very creative and emotional.

All three artists have a love for performing and writing — which made for a very special night.