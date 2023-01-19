Irish film The Banshees of Inisherin receives 10 Bafta nominations

MARTIN MCDONAGH’S The Banshees of Inisherin has today received 10 Bafta award nominations.

The Irish film, which features stars Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan, will go up against the likes of All Quiet on the Western Front, Everything Everywhere all at Once and Triangle of Sadness in ten categories at the prestigious British film awards.

The film, which scooped up three awards at the Golden Globes in Hollywood last week, is nominated for Best Director, Best Film, Outstanding British Film, Original Screenplay, Leading Actor (Colin Farrell), Supporting Actress (Kerry Condon), Supporting Actor (Brendan Gleeson), Supporting Actor (Barry Keoghan), Original Score and Editing.

However Netflix’s German-language war film All Quiet on the Western Front lead the pack at today’s announcement with 14 nominations.

Irish-language film The Quiet Girl has been nominated for Best Film Not in the English Language and Best Adapted Screenplay.

Elsewhere Irish actor Paul Mescal, of Normal People fame, is also nominated, and goes up against Colin Farrell in the Leading Actor category.

The 2023 event marks the first time Farrell and Mescal have been nominated for a Bafta.

The short film An Irish Goodbye, set in Northern Ireland and featuring Irish actors Michelle Fairley and Paddy Jenkins, has been nominated in the British Short Film Category.

Jane Millichip, CEO of BAFTA, said of the nominations: “The EE BAFTA Film Awards are a celebration of the full spectrum of craft and creativity that go into filmmaking.

“We extend our warmest congratulations to the 215 people nominated today who represent 45 extraordinary films, spanning a vast range of narrative styles, genres and perspectives.

“We are proud of the role our Awards play in inspiring the public and future filmmakers around the world, and we look forward to celebrating all the nominees and their films at the ceremony next month.”

The awards will take place on Sunday, February 19 at 7pm on BBC1, hosted by Richard E Grant and Alison Hammond.