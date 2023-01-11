The Banshees of Inisherin a big winner at the Golden Globes with three awards
The Banshees of Inisherin a big winner at the Golden Globes with three awards

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: (L-R) Peter Czernin, Colin Farrell, Martin McDonagh, Kerry Condon, Brendan Gleeson, Graham Broadbent, and Barry Keoghan, winners of Best Picture - Musical/Comedy for "The Banshees of Inisherin", pose in the press room during the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The Banshees of Inisherin proved to be a hit amongst Hollywood prestige last night as the film took home three awards at the 2023 Golden Globes.

The film won Best Picture - Musical or Comedy, Best Actor - Musical or Comedy for Colin Farrell and Best Screenplay for writer-director Martin McDonagh.

The film had been shortlisted for eight nominations in total.

This is the second time for Farrell to win the same category, having previously won the award for his performance in In Bruges, also written and directed by Martin McDonagh.

McDonagh won the same award in 2018 for writing Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

"I never expect my films to find an audience, and when they do it's shocking for me," Farrell said in his acceptance speech.

He also said McDonagh "changed the trajectory of my life forever in ways that I, begrudgingly, will be grateful to you for the rest of my days".

Addressing co-star Brendan Gleeson, Farrell continued:

"Brendan, I just, I love you so much.

"I love that I get to cohabitate this creative space with you every day. All I did when I came to work every day was aspire to be your equal.

"I'm not saying I even got there, but the aspiration kept me going. And I'll thank you for that for the rest of my days also."

Farrell concluded his speech with a message for "the loves of my life", his sons James and Henry.

"I love you so much," he said to a huge cheer from the audience.

In his speech, McDonagh addressed Farrell and Gleeson:

"The beautiful, nuanced performances just blew me out of the water as usual," he said.

"I love you, as you know, for your brilliance on screen, and I'll try not to leave it another 14 years till I do the next one."

Barry Keoghan and Kerry Condon failed to win on the night for their roles in the film, with he gongs going to Everything Everywhere All at Once star Ke Huy Quan and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Angela Bassett.

Domhnall Gleeson also missed out on the Bus Supporting Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television award, which went to Black Bird's Paul Walter Hauser.

Other winners on the nigh include Steven Spielberg winning Best Director for The Fabelmans, the White Lotus: Sicily for Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television and House of the Dragon fo Best Television Series.

