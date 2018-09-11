The Irish Post Country Music Awards 2018: Make sure to tune in tonight for an evening to remember live on TG4

THE Irish Post Country Music Awards 2018 is just hours away, with thousands set to tune in on TG4 and Facebook for a night to remember in Derry.

The ceremony, hosted by singer Malachi Cush and presenter Aioife Ní Thuairisg, will be broadcast live from 9.30pm this evening.

It has already been named a TV highlight of the week by RTÉ, Sunday Times Ireland, the Sunday Independent and Entertainment.ie - with stars such as Derek Ryan, Susan McCann, Olivia Douglas, Philomena Begley, Declan Nerney, Johnny Brady, Lisa McHugh, Cliona Hagan and Donna Taggart set to take to the stage to perform.

RTÉ recommends the show at The Millennium Forum in Derry as "a momentous celebration of country music", while the Entertainment.ie looks forward to a number of must-see performances "featuring some of Ireland's biggest genre stars".

"More than 10 music acts will perform on the night with extended performances of multiple songs from some of the biggest names," adds the Sunday Times.

The public have been voting for their favourite acts over the last fortnight across 7 Award categories - including Best Male, Best Female, Best Newcomer, Album of the Year, Video of the Year and Best Live Band.

The prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award 2018 will also be presented on the night.

Last year’s inaugural Awards played host to stars such as Foster & Allen - who took home a Lifetime Achievement Award - and Cliona Hagan, who won Best Female Artist.

Liverpool singer Nathan Carter won Best Male Artist and Album of the Year for Livin’ the Dream.

Máire Ní Chonláin, Commissioning Editor of TG4, said: "Irish Country Music has been an integral part of TG4’s schedule from its inception and TG4 will continue to showcase and celebrate the best of Irish country music for our audience at home and abroad.

"We in TG4 are delighted to collaborate again with The Irish Post to bring you a wonderful evening of music featuring some of Ireland’s top country music stars."

The Irish Post Country Music Awards 2018 will be broadcast live from The Millennium Forum, Derry at 9.30pm tonight. Tune in on TG4 across Ireland or on the TG4 Player online around the world.