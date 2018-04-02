Irish schoolgirl stuns crowds on US TV show Little Big Shots
BACK IN 2016, a young Irish school girl's version of Leonard Cohen's Hallelujah was the highlight of a school Christmas concert and quickly became a global hit.

Few people at the concert in Killard House School in Donaghadee, Co. Down would have thought Kaylee Rogers' beautiful take on the song would soon be watched and shared by people worldwide.

But a video of the performance by Billy McAuley was uploaded on Facebook and YouTube and has since gone viral.

It has been shared hundreds of thousands of times, and the school has taken calls from people in Australia, America and Japan who have all seen the video.

Ten-year-old Kaylee, who has moderate special needs, was one of 200 students aged three to 16 at the school in Co.Down and her rendition of Hallelujah was just beautiful.

The Irish school girl recently appeared on US reality show Pentatonix and wowed the crowds with her soulful rendition.

The now 11-year-old singer received a standing ovation for her amazing performance.

