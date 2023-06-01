Irish tenor Michael Londra filming fourth series of popular US show at Ireland’s beauty spots
Entertainment

Irish tenor Michael Londra filming fourth series of popular US show at Ireland’s beauty spots

Irish tenor Michael Londra (seated, left); and Julie Dixon, Old Bushmills Distillery (seated, right); with a film crew, during filming for Ireland With Michael, at the Old Bushmills Distillery. (PIC: Alastair McCook)

RENOWNED Irish tenor Michael Londra is back in his homeland this month filming the fourth series of his hit television series Ireland with Michael.

The Wexford singer found fame in the US after originally heading across the water to perform as lead singer of Riverdance on Broadway.

Since then he has forged a successful career as a solo artist and is also a popular presenter, with his Ireland with Michael show for PBS watched by millions of people across the US.

Filming for season four of his acclaimed series about Ireland has begun, which is set to “shine a spotlight on our culture, music and history – through the eyes of our greatest assets, our artists”.

Due to air in early 2024, the series will boast eight half-hour episodes filmed at numerous locations across the island of Ireland – including King John’s Castle in Limerick, the Wild Honey Inn in Lisdoonvarna, Shannon Airport, Athlone Castle, the Ulster Folk Museum and the Old Bushmills Distillery.

Tourism Ireland are sponsors of the show, with the organisation’s Alison Metcalfe, Head of North America, confirming: "Tourism Ireland is delighted to be associated with the Ireland with Michael TV series and we look forward to season four airing on the PBS network.”
She added: “Music is a fundamental part of contemporary Irish culture and an important aspect of a vacation to the island of Ireland.

“PBS is available in over 100 million households across the United States, so this will be a wonderful opportunity to showcase the island of Ireland, and our rich culture and authentic visitor experiences, to a huge audience in 2024 and encourage them to book their trip to Ireland.”

