'It's about moving on': Nell Mescal reveals inspiration behind her music as debut EP release confirmed

YOUNG singer-songwriter Nell Mescal has announced the release of her debut EP and confirms the tracks have been inspired by her life experiences to date.

The 20-year-old rising star, who hails from Maynooth in Co. Kildare, hit the airwaves last year, after releasing a series of singles which saw her win fans and enjoy a jam-packed tour schedule.

Over the past 12 months, Mescal performed at a range of festivals, including Latitude, All Point East, Kendall Calling and Electric Picnic.

She was also handpicked to support the likes of HAIM, Florence & The Machine, Dermot Kennedy and The Last Dinner Party.

For 2024, the artist, who is the younger sister of the award-winning actor Paul Mescal, is starting similarly strong.

This month she released her latest single, Killing Time, while confirming that her first EP, Can I Miss It For A Minute? will be released on May 3.

Of the single, which premiered on Radio 1 over the weekend, Mescal explained: “It’s a song written about looking back on a relationship and wondering if the other person was just as invested or just killing time.”

Her EP is also inspired by her life experiences to date, the singer confirmed.

“Can I Miss it for a Minute? is a concept EP written about growing up, moving away, friendship breakups and trying to navigate between current emotions and negative memories,” she admits.

“Each song tells a part of the same story with a beginning, middle and an end.

“Some songs written in the moment and some written in retrospect.”

Mescal added: “It talks about my life and how I deal with experiences that have shaped me.

“Most importantly I think it’s about moving on from things that used to have a hold on me.”

Armed with her new music – as well as her fan favourites – Mescal and her band have embarked on a rescheduled run of UK dates this week.

Her eight-date tour kicks off today in Nottingham and closes at London’s Omeara on January 31.

Full listings and gig tickets kets are available here.